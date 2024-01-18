Nikki Vaughn’s New Book, "Dear Lord, What Should I be When I Grow Up?" is a Colorful and Delightful Children’s Book All About How Prayer Can Lead to Big Things
Recent release “Dear Lord, What Should I Be When I Grow Up?” from Covenant Books author Nikki Vaughn is a charming and vibrant book for children to show that prayer can be helpful at all times.
New York, NY, January 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nikki Vaughn, a mother and wife, has completed her new book, “Dear Lord, What Should I Be When I Grow Up?”: an engaging book for young children about how God can help with the future.
Vaughn writes, “As a child, how many times did someone ask you: “What do you want to be when you grow up?” Sounds like a simple question, but all too often, it is a hard question to answer. We think we know what we want to be when we reach adulthood, but the real question we need to ask is this: what does God want us to be? God knows our heart. He knows our passions. He knows all the qualities we have that will help us succeed in life. That’s why prayer is so important. Prayer connects us to God. If we go to God in prayer and ask Him to direct our path, He will lead us to places we never dreamed possible!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Nikki Vaughn’s new book aims to show young readers the importance of prayer. Children are often asked what they want to be when they grow up and with so many options it can be hard to narrow it down. This book will show that there is a much bigger plan at play. Vaughn uses her creative writing skills to teach children that prayer can show them the answers.
Within the pages of this book young readers will begin to learn that God knows all. There is a plan for everyone set by Him, and prayer is the way to see it fully. He knows everyone’s heart and is able to show, through prayer, what is deep within it. Young readers will come away from this book with prayer at the forefront of their minds.
Readers can purchase “Dear Lord, What Should I Be When I Grow Up?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
