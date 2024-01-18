Author John Anderson’s New Book, "The Price of Salvation: An American Legend," Follows a Western Outlaw’s Final Mission That Will Ultimately Change the Course of His Life
Recent release “The Price of Salvation: An American Legend” from Covenant Books author John Anderson is a riveting, faith-based Western that centers around Thomas Saint Hart, an American outlaw on the run from the law. Backed into a corner, Thomas embarks on a dangerous mission that could either put an end to his criminal career or his life.
New York, NY, January 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- John Anderson, a storyteller, has completed his new book, “The Price of Salvation: An American Legend”: a captivating Western novel that follows an American outlaw at the turn of the 20th century who must make the ultimate choice of whether or not to seek salvation or continue on his ways.
Anderson writes, “The year is 1901, and the lawless lands of the West are at the peak of modernization. The progressive movement of industrialization mixed with law and order has made survival for outlaws nearly impossible. The times of the outlaw are no more, and the age of the new world is only just beginning.
“Join Thomas Saint Hart, an American outlaw of the Arizonan West forced to confront the deadly odds of modernization. Riding with him is the gang known as the Brothers of Boudiclare, who have an unbreakable bond. With the law on their heels and the end of the West in sight, the gang is sent on a monstrously divisive mission that will sow as much death as it reaps.
“Will Thomas fight against his family for the greater good or submit to evil for survival and freedom? What price will be paid, and who will be left standing?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, John Anderson’s new book will take readers on an unforgettable journey to uncover the wondrous core of the American spirit from a faraway time gone yet still as relevant as ever. As Thomas Saint Hart’s journey unfolds, he’ll fight for family, faith, and freedom in this spur-spinning story that ponders the question of what the price of salvation is.
Readers can purchase “The Price of Salvation: An American Legend” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
