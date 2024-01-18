Author John Anderson’s New Book, "The Price of Salvation: An American Legend," Follows a Western Outlaw’s Final Mission That Will Ultimately Change the Course of His Life

Recent release “The Price of Salvation: An American Legend” from Covenant Books author John Anderson is a riveting, faith-based Western that centers around Thomas Saint Hart, an American outlaw on the run from the law. Backed into a corner, Thomas embarks on a dangerous mission that could either put an end to his criminal career or his life.