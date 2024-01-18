J. R. James’s New Book, "The Busy Bear Club," Centers Around a Group of Animal Friends Who Try to Help Their Friend Who is Experiences a Bad Case of the Blues
New York, NY, January 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author J. R. James, who received a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice with a minor in sociology from Bloomsburg University, has completed her most recent book, “The Busy Bear Club”: a charming tale that centers around a group of animals who work to figure out why their president, Tiberius Bear, is feeling blue and how to help him feel better.
Author J. R. James has worked in broadcasting, retail management, law enforcement, and as a short order cook. Currently, she works in the social service field and sees what children and families go through on a daily basis.
J. R. writes, “This is the Busy Bear Club! They live deep in the mountain forest. Come with them on their first adventure. The president of the club, Tiberius Bear, and his friends try to understand why we get blue, what it means, and what we can do to get through it. This story shows how we can come together to handle challenges in our lives and overcome them with acceptance and understanding.”
Published by Fulton Books, J. R. James’s book is a touching story that can help young readers understand and cope with feelings they might be experiencing, while learning what they can do to help themselves and others. With colorful artwork to help bring J.R.’s story to life, “The Busy Bear Club” will capture the hearts of readers of all ages, providing the tools they need to tackle the blues just like Tiberius Bear.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Busy Bear Club” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
