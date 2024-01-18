Laura Mountainspring’s New Book, "Dawn's Prevail: The Search for The Light Scroll," Centers Around a Small Band of Heroes That Must Rise Up and Save Their World
Winston, OR, January 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Laura Mountainspring, an associate degree in theology and enjoys learning about cultures and their mythologies, has completed her most recent book, “Dawn's Prevail: The Search for The Light Scroll”: a gripping fantasy adventure that follows a group of magical friends who must band together to save their world from the wicked queen and an encroaching evil force.
Author Laura Mountainspring was born and raised in a Jewish home and married for over thirty years while living the country life. She has raised several children (including scouts and 4-H kids), and is now an empty nester, except for her husband, two large dogs, and a cat. Laura enjoys her quiet time, which often consists of many distractions and writing. One of Laura’s favorite distractions is painting and writing songs. As both an introvert and extrovert, Laura has found writing a place she can be both at the same time.
Laura shares, “In a magical world where fairies play, a naive gnome and a lost bird become unexpected friends who find themselves swept away into an exciting adventure. They team up with a collection of magical friends who are assigned by Laurelwood to get this gnome up to Mount Kadosh. They meet and befriend a giant hare who helps them in their goal of reaching the mountain. The gnome unknowingly carries in his pocket the one thing that could keep the world from falling into deep darkness.
“Laurelwood distracts her mother, the evil queen witch, and her wicked son so that the gnome and friends can get away. Laurelwood escapes from their torturous clutches to try and meet with her friends on the mountain. She is delayed by enchanted gatherings and royal councils as forces outside of her control seek to stop her.
“Laurelwood encounters murder, assault, bigotry, and deceit as she tries to make her way to the mountain.
“Her half brother keeps trying to stop her as the ultimate battle between light and dark ensues. The friends and Laurelwood must stop evil’s encroaching, as all the world balances on the choices that are made.”
Published by Fulton Books, Laura Mountainspring’s book is a spellbinding page turner that will take readers on a thrilling journey as they follow along on Laurelwood and her friend’s quest to save their world before it’s too late. Expertly paced and full of brilliant world-building, Laura weaves a riveting and suspenseful tale of the battle between good versus evil that’s sure to have readers on the edge of their seats until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Dawn's Prevail: The Search for The Light Scroll” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
