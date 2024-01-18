Jill Eileen’s New Book, "Ernest George Gets a Home," is a Charming Story That Follows a Young Girl Who Rescues an Abandoned Kitten and Helps Him Find a Forever Home
New York, NY, January 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jill Eileen, a full-time health tech professional, has completed her most recent book, “Ernest George Gets a Home”: an adorable tale of a young girl who helps an abandoned kitten she finds one day on the way home.
Author Jill Eileen is a lover of all animals and volunteers at her local no-kill shelter, which is also currently the nation’s largest. When not working, volunteering, or attending local NHL and NFL games, Jill loves music, dancing, and roller skating. Jill and her family call Las Vegas, Nevada, home.
Jill starts her story, “Once upon a time, in a small town, there lived a little girl named Jessy. Jessy loved animals and dreamed of having a pet of her own.
“One day, while walking home from school, Jessy heard a faint meowing coming from an alley. When she went to investigate, she found a small scruffy-looking kitten huddled in a corner of a box.
“Jessy quickly realized that he was in bad shape. He had cuts and bruises all over his body, and his fur was matted and dirty. Jessy knew she had to help him, so she gently picked him up and brought him home.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jill Eileen’s book is inspired by true events and the real-life story of Ernest George’s rescue, as well as the author’s lifelong passion for animals. With colorful artwork to help bring Jill’s story to life, “Ernest George Gets a Home” will delight readers of all ages while helping to raise awareness of animal rescue, foster, and forever home placement of animals in need.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Ernest George Gets a Home” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
