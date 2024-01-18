Leonard E. James’s Newly Released "The Gift of a Father" is a Celebration of Lessons and Blessings Provided by a Loving Father
“The Gift of A Father” from Christian Faith Publishing author Leonard E. James is an enjoyable reflection on key experiences and teaching moments that have carried the author through life’s complexities.
Frisco, TX, January 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Gift of A Father”: a heartfelt collection of insightful advice and personal stories. “The Gift of A Father” is the creation of published author, Leonard E. James, who has been involved in Christian ministry for over 40 years. He is also a technical professional with degrees in Chemistry (B.S., 1968) and Mathematical Science (M.S., 1981) He has over 55 years professional experience in Chemistry, Engineering, Mathematics, Programming and Software Engineering. His father and mother were teachers and strong Christian parents. This book is dedicated to his father, Leonard James, Jr. It describes the things his father imparted to him while growing up in Mississippi during the 1950s and 1960s. Leonard was married to Bettye James who died in 2010 after 42 years. He is now married to Florence James. He has three children, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
James shares, “The Gift of a Father gives specific things that my father, Leonard James, Jr. did throughout my life that were truly gifts and blessings to me. He did these things by way of example, teaching and mentoring that have been real blessings over the entire seventy-five plus years of my existence.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Leonard E. James’s new book brings readers a touching look into a special connection that only a father can provide.
Consumers can purchase “The Gift of A Father” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Gift of A Father,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories