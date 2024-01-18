E.F. Cater’s Newly Released “Ruby: James - come dance with me A Cross-Generational Love Story” is a Touching Tale of Romance and Spiritual Connection
“Ruby: James - come dance with me A Cross-Generational Love Story” from Christian Faith Publishing author E.F. Cater is a story that celebrates true commitment and connection between God-connected souls.
New York, NY, January 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Ruby: James - come dance with me A Cross-Generational Love Story”: a gripping romance that will charm and delight. “Ruby: James - come dance with me A Cross-Generational Love Story” is the creation of published author, E.F. Cater.
Cater shares, “With men, it is all about the 'Ds.'
We know some who are deceitful, demanding—
Maybe others are dangerous, disgusting, or drunks.
In romance, there are two types of men who stand out—
First, and most plentiful, are the men who desire a woman
and dedicate themselves to making her their toy.
Second, are the men who devote themselves to one woman
and delight in treating her like the Lord’s precious princess.
This novel is about the second type. The type from which more are needed!
A tender, loving man who chooses to follow the teachings of Jesus.
He is like a tree planted by streams of water.
He devotes his entire self to loving one woman.
He delights in her and treats her like the Lord’s princess.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, E.F. Cater’s new book is an exciting installment to the author’s “A James Anderson Romance Second Love” series.
Consumers can purchase “Ruby: James - come dance with me A Cross-Generational Love Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Ruby: James - come dance with me A Cross-Generational Love Story,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories