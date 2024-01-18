Elizabeth Roane’s Newly Released "Return to Innocence" is an Emotionally Charged Look Into the Realities of Many Returning Heroes
“Return to Innocence” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elizabeth Roane is an engaging balance of historical fiction and an eye-opening look into the challenges of post-traumatic stress disorder.
New York, NY, January 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Return to Innocence”: a touching story of healing and comforting faith. “Return to Innocence” is the creation of published author, Elizabeth Roane, a native of Oxford and Jackson, Mississippi. She graduated from Mississippi College, working six years as a social worker before going to nursing school at the University of Mississippi. Graduate work followed at the University of Southern Mississippi.
Roane shares, “Sometimes the keys to our future are held in the past, in things ignored but not silent.
“When war ended in Europe, Roger, like most young men, returned to his life in Newcastle, married his sweetheart, and began his life of peace after years of turmoil and danger. Then night terrors started, and the distant carnage of World War II invaded his home, his marriage, and his mind.
“Roger Whitehead’s story continues in this long-awaited sequel to In Search of Honor.
“It maps his journey with God as he wades through war’s debris of fragmented memories and half-truths. Riddled with unanswered questions about the family he knows and the one he stumbled into in France, he returns to the continent in search of answers and to silence his ghosts.
“Join Roger as he faces life’s great conflicts between love and hate, life and death, justice and forgiveness, heaven and hell. Travel with him as he unearths his lost history, revealing its beautiful story of lasting love and divine purpose. Witness miraculous convergences between heaven and earth interlocking his past, present, and future into a testimony of ordained destiny. Then experience triumph as a victorious messenger alters the lives of all his loved ones.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elizabeth Roane’s new book provides readers with an immersive fiction that will tug at the heartstrings.
Consumers can purchase “Return to Innocence” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Return to Innocence,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories