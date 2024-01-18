Curtis “Parable” McLaurin’s Newly Released “The UNKNOWN Knows All” is an Engaging Collection of Thought-Provoking Poems
“The UNKNOWN Knows All” from Christian Faith Publishing author Curtis “Parable” McLaurin is a thoughtful selection of poetry that will challenge and inspire as readers reflect on the multilayered messages within.
El Centro, CA, January 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The UNKNOWN Knows All”: an intelligent and passionate reading experience. “The UNKNOWN Knows All” is the creation of published author, Curtis “Parable” McLaurin.
McLaurin shares, “Have you ever opened the Bible and thought, Who am I reading about? or What is it trying to say? Or have you sat in church, heard a sermon, and then pondered, What was that all about? or better yet, Who was that all about? Maybe you had a close friend, family member, or relative talk about a certain passage in the Bible and thought, Why have I never seen that or heard that? leaving you in an unknown state. You are not alone. This is a common question asked by many seasoned Christians and first-time churchgoers.
“The Unknown Knows All is a collection of poetry pieces written by Curtis 'Parable' McLaurin, who has degrees in psychology and theology. This book is a play on words, masterly crafted to showcase the deity, grace, and power of a loving God with subtleties of humor and provoking thoughts that tear down the veils of denominational differences, showing that diversity is the key to unlocking inclusion.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Curtis “Parable” McLaurin’s new book will entertain and empower the spirit as key themes of faith and culturally relevant issues are explored.
Consumers can purchase “The UNKNOWN Knows All” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The UNKNOWN Knows All,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
McLaurin shares, “Have you ever opened the Bible and thought, Who am I reading about? or What is it trying to say? Or have you sat in church, heard a sermon, and then pondered, What was that all about? or better yet, Who was that all about? Maybe you had a close friend, family member, or relative talk about a certain passage in the Bible and thought, Why have I never seen that or heard that? leaving you in an unknown state. You are not alone. This is a common question asked by many seasoned Christians and first-time churchgoers.
“The Unknown Knows All is a collection of poetry pieces written by Curtis 'Parable' McLaurin, who has degrees in psychology and theology. This book is a play on words, masterly crafted to showcase the deity, grace, and power of a loving God with subtleties of humor and provoking thoughts that tear down the veils of denominational differences, showing that diversity is the key to unlocking inclusion.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Curtis “Parable” McLaurin’s new book will entertain and empower the spirit as key themes of faith and culturally relevant issues are explored.
Consumers can purchase “The UNKNOWN Knows All” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The UNKNOWN Knows All,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories