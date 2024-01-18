Evangelist Michelle Lang’s Newly Released “Chosen from My Mother’s Womb: A Child’s Journey from Foster Care to Adoption” is an Impactful Memoir
“Chosen from My Mother’s Womb: A Child’s Journey from Foster Care to Adoption” from Christian Faith Publishing author Evangelist Michelle Lang is an emotionally charged look into the author’s experience with navigating the complexities of growing up in the foster system and breaking generational curses.
Dallas, TX, January 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Chosen from My Mother’s Womb: A Child’s Journey from Foster Care to Adoption”: a thoughtful reflection on the blessings within the lessons. “Chosen from My Mother’s Womb: A Child’s Journey from Foster Care to Adoption” is the creation of published author, Evangelist Michelle Lang.
Lang shares, “My life tells the parable of a child who finds the ultimate adoption through being fostered. At the tender age of five, I was taken from the custody of my natural parents and turned over as a ward of the state. After years of searching for my identity, I was able to find it through my beautiful foster mother Jimmie. She showed me the way to an adoption that supersedes natural logic. Many that travel the road of foster care are lost and suffer from identity crisis. Unfortunately, some give up in their youth and commit suicide. Some remain lost and follow the same path as their biological parents. Others struggle until they come to a place of reckoning and die to their old life and morph into a beautiful butterfly. This is the journey to freedom I took in foster care. Unbeknownst to me, I traveled the same path as my biological mother. I came to the same fork in the road as she and had to decide whether to let the old man die or keep him alive. The decision was not easy, but it was doable. There were so many distractions and enticing worldly privileges that had to be denounced. My biological mother ran from her opportunity of new roots, but I decided to stick to mine. My new roots provided lessons and instructions that helped me become the improved woman and mother I am today. I have been adopted into a family larger than life itself, and I would have it no other way!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Evangelist Michelle Lang’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers witness a journey of survival, healing, and self-discovery.
Consumers can purchase “Chosen from My Mother’s Womb: A Child’s Journey from Foster Care to Adoption” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Chosen from My Mother’s Womb: A Child’s Journey from Foster Care to Adoption,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
