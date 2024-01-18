John Gloege’s Newly Released "Your Reward Shall Not Come of This Earth" is an Inspiring Examination of Personal and Spiritual Growth
“Your Reward Shall Not Come of This Earth” from Christian Faith Publishing author John Gloege is an impactful message of encouragement of faith as the author reflects on a series of topics related to his personal journey and relevant scripture.
Princeton, MN, January 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Your Reward Shall Not Come of This Earth”: a thoughtful examination of life’s highs and lows. “Your Reward Shall Not Come of This Earth” is the creation of published author, John Gloege, a dedicated husband who graduated from Glenwood High School in Glenwood, Minnesota, in 1974. He was very active in athletics at Glenwood High School, participating in football, basketball, baseball, golf, and track. John went on to earn his undergraduate degree in physical education, health education, driver’s education, and coaching at St. Cloud State University in 1979. John played college baseball at SCSU for four years. He received his master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of St. Thomas in 1985. John taught in the Princeton School District in Minnesota for thirty-three years, spending all but six of his years at the middle-school level.
Gloege shares, “Your Reward Shall Not Come of This Earth is the revelation of one man’s message from God. The book describes the supernatural event and interprets what the words meant to him. The author details his calling to share his encounter with God to help others strengthen their belief that God is real and in our midst.
“Also described in the book is a major disappointment the author was forced to endure at age eighteen. His life’s obsession was uprooted, and the meaning of the event had to be discovered.
“Many subjects are explored in the book, and the author ties the subject matter to his life’s story. In addition, the book discusses biblical concepts and quotes Scripture to help explain answers to the topics.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Gloege’s new book will engage the spirit and encourage personal reflection and prayer.
Consumers can purchase “Your Reward Shall Not Come of This Earth” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Your Reward Shall Not Come of This Earth,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
