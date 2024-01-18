Wendy Sims’s Newly Released "The Unnoticeable Heart" is an Emotionally Charged Story of a Young Girl’s Journey Through Abuse
“The Unnoticeable Heart” from Christian Faith Publishing author Wendy Sims is a powerful message of encouragement for others navigating the complex challenges associated with overcoming the lasting effects of childhood abuse and neglect.
Center, TX, January 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Unnoticeable Heart”: a potent memoir that takes readers through the author’s most challenging experiences. “The Unnoticeable Heart” is the creation of published author, Wendy Sims.
Sims shares, “This is the true story of a heart that has been shattered and stained. The author, Wendy Sims, talks about her story of surviving abuse. The actions led her to be tortured and traumatized throughout her life. It’s about her realization of the world in which she lived and grew up in the 1970s. The woman she has become today comes from the realization that she never let what happened to her affect the life she has worked hard to gain and live, becoming the champion she was meant to be through Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wendy Sims’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers witness a story of resiliency and courage.
Consumers can purchase “The Unnoticeable Heart” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Unnoticeable Heart,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
