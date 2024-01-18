Julie Marcotte’s Newly Released “Christian and Chic: The Art of Living with Flair from the Christian Perspective” is a Unique Perspective of Christian Culture

“Christian and Chic: The Art of Living with Flair from the Christian Perspective” from Christian Faith Publishing author Julie Marcotte is a thoughtful reflection on the fine balance of French fashion, the modern woman, and how it all connects to biblical depictions of the Christian woman.