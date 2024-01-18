Julie Marcotte’s Newly Released “Christian and Chic: The Art of Living with Flair from the Christian Perspective” is a Unique Perspective of Christian Culture
“Christian and Chic: The Art of Living with Flair from the Christian Perspective” from Christian Faith Publishing author Julie Marcotte is a thoughtful reflection on the fine balance of French fashion, the modern woman, and how it all connects to biblical depictions of the Christian woman.
Frankfort, IL, January 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Christian and Chic: The Art of Living with Flair from the Christian Perspective”: an intriguing topic of discussion often overlooked in the Christian walk. “Christian and Chic: The Art of Living with Flair from the Christian Perspective” is the creation of published author, Julie Marcotte.
Marcotte shares, “What does Coco Chanel have in common with the wife of a noble character found in Proverbs 31? How does the lifestyle of the average French citizen line up with the guidelines for dress, manners, and dining found in Scripture? As Christians, should we eschew the pleasures of life, maintain a dour expression, and stamp out all color and fun? In Julie Marcotte’s all-new book, Christian and Chic: The Art of Living with Flair from the Christian Perspective, a close examination compares the mysterious and well-put-together modern French woman with several women from the Bible as well as a few men, including Christ and his disciples. As a mother of three grown daughters, the author describes her search for a way to exemplify and raise her daughters with biblical principles while developing a sense of style and panache that is sometimes lacking inside the Christian community. Full of honest, firsthand, and often hilarious experiences in the country of her husband’s French ancestry, the author illustrates how and why a follower of Christ can and should be both Christian and chic.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Julie Marcotte’s new book shares insightful reflections that will bring the beauty of French culture and sincerity of God’s word to life.
Consumers can purchase “Christian and Chic: The Art of Living with Flair from the Christian Perspective” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Christian and Chic: The Art of Living with Flair from the Christian Perspective,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
