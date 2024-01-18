Amy Nicole’s Newly Released "Finding the Secret Place" is a Helpful Resource for Finding Motivation to Deepen One’s Relationship with God
“Finding the Secret Place” from Christian Faith Publishing author Amy Nicole is a thoughtful and uplifting devotional that will challenge readers at any stage of their spiritual development to seek opportunities to pursue a closer walk with God.
New York, NY, January 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Finding the Secret Place”: a potent reminder of God’s welcoming spirit. “Finding the Secret Place” is the creation of published author, Amy Nicole, who was raised in a small town in North Louisiana. She has three grown children and six grandchildren.
Hudson shares, “Finding the Secret Place is a short devotional intended to encourage the reader to long for a deeper relationship with God. He longs for His children to come to Him. May the words in this book draw you to His secret place.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amy Nicole’s new book will encourage and empower readers to find commitment and refreshed faith.
Consumers can purchase “Finding the Secret Place” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Finding the Secret Place,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
