Sue Kleinhuizen’s Newly Released "Grandma and Me" is an Informative Resource for Learning About an Autoimmune Disorder
“Grandma and Me” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sue Kleinhuizen is an encouraging and comforting discussion of the ins and outs of life with psoriatic arthritis.
Alexandria, MN, January 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Grandma and Me”: a compassionate message for young readers learning to live with a complex medical challenge. “Grandma and Me” is the creation of published author, Sue Kleinhuizen, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who served her community in a variety of vocations including as a registered nurse.
Kleinhuizen shares, “Grandma and Me was written by this author in hopes to provide an educational tool for children diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis. The book describes, in an easier-to-understand version for children, what is happening to their bodies and what they might be able to do to make it better. Grandma, the author, was diagnosed with PA after a serious injury with a reaction that triggered her condition. Delilah, the main character of the book, was diagnosed at age seven with PA.
“Delilah was struggling to understand the importance of managing her condition prompting Grandma to write the book so it could be used to educate children and elevate some of the concerns that they may have. It describes what psoriatic arthritis is, how it is diagnosed, what common symptoms are, how people get this condition, and what can make it worse.
“The book describes the types of doctors that may be involved, available treatments, and the importance of getting enough sleep, eating a balanced diet, getting regular exercise, and how to protect your skin. Children with psoriatic arthritis may experience many feelings and emotional concerns. This book addresses many of the challenges that these children face as well as offers helpful suggestions about the importance of educating yourself, your family, peers, and people in your support system about this condition. The book teaches children to be comfortable with who they are as it points out that we are all special in our own ways and that Jesus loves everyone just the way they are. It encourages educating each other in a class setting about each other’s unique differences.
“This book encourages the concept that when we treat others with kindness, they will treat us with kindness too. By providing more education about each other’s differences and having an improved understanding of each person’s unique needs, perhaps the children can develop a support system for each other. The book is designed to help boost self-esteem for those who are dealing with this particular medical challenge as well as broaden their support systems.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sue Kleinhuizen’s new book is a scholarly narrative that offers readers insightful guidance on the medical facts behind psoriatic arthritis.
Consumers can purchase “Grandma and Me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Grandma and Me,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
