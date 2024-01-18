Erin Daniel Bryant’s Newly Released "Faith and Seed" is a Potent Testimony of a Man’s Journey to Christ
“Faith and Seed” from Christian Faith Publishing author Erin Daniel Bryant is an empowering collection of personal reflections that share a message of hope with readers of any background who may feel they are too far lost from God’s grace.
New York, NY, January 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Faith and Seed”: an encouraging message of God’s unending promise of salvation. “Faith and Seed” is the creation of published author, Erin Daniel Bryant.
Bryant shares, “In the middle of the most pitiful hell I have ever known, God broke the chains of sin and set me free while sitting in Arizona State Prison for a terrible crime. Jesus made a way for me. I was without hope, recently divorced, and facing eight years in prison when I was set free from a lifetime of pain. I was broken, thirsty, and lost; and this is where I was blessed with salvation in a New International Version (NIV) Bible with plenty of time to read. I was blessed to learn about the new life that I had heard so many 'Jesus freaks' talk about. This is the very real testimony of the Lord’s power to change a heart from evil to righteousness, from damnation to salvation, and from hopelessness to infinite hope.
“My testimony is of our God’s awesome power to save. He is reaching into the darkest prisons and the bleakest of places with a message of forgiveness and love. No one has walked in my shoes, but the Lord has numbered my steps for his glory. If being saved from hell is too hard for you to believe, then maybe this book will change your mind. I once was sure I would certainly die and go to hell, until God showed me his Son, Jesus Christ!
“I sing a constant song of gratitude from the heart, and now I am a 'Jesus Freak' born again, child of God too! Many blessings to you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Erin Daniel Bryant’s new book will resonate with many as he shares an intimate journey of healing and spiritual growth.
Consumers can purchase “Faith and Seed” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Faith and Seed,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
