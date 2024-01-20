NexGen Networks Unveils Dynamic Global Rebrand to Lead the Future of Enterprise Networking
Reflecting commitment to excellence and innovation with a strong focus on enterprise solutions.
New York, NY, January 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- NexGen Networks, a global digital infrastructure company and the premier provider of fiber optic-based network solutions to the world’s top financial services firms and global enterprises, is thrilled to announce a transformative global rebranding initiative set to redefine the future of connectivity and network solutions. This initiative encompasses a dynamic new website, and a fresh visual identity to reflect NexGen Networks' commitment to excellence and innovation – spanning across various key markets including the United States, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa), and Asia, emphasizing the company's commitment to enterprise customers and partners worldwide.
NexGen Networks has consistently set a standard for global network services, and their rebranding represents a significant milestone in the company's journey. The heart of the effort is a refreshed visual identity that encapsulates NexGen Networks' core values of innovation, reliability, and global connectivity. The new design elements convey a sense of modernity and dynamism that aligns with NexGen’s mission to deliver top-tier, tailored network solutions for enterprises. This initiative is not just a visual makeover; it represents a deeper commitment to providing unparalleled service and support to clients across the globe.
"As part of our global initiative, we're excited to unveil a fresh, new look that symbolizes growth and future," said Jeffrey Barth, President at NexGen Networks. "We are not just a service provider; we consider ourselves a partner in our customer’s success, and this is just the beginning. We have other exciting news in the pipeline that we can't wait to share. Our focus remains 100% on our customers, understanding their needs, and partnering with them to achieve their business goals in every market globally."
The rebrand reflects NexGen Networks' dedication to innovation and excellence in meeting the evolving needs of businesses in the digital age. By fostering a partnership mindset, NexGen aims to empower businesses with the tools and insights needed to thrive in a competitive market, no matter their location. A testament to their promise of being a reliable and innovative force in the global network service industry, ensuring that enterprises worldwide have the network capabilities they need to succeed.
About NexGen Networks
NexGen Networks, is the premier provider of tailored, high-capacity communications services to carrier and enterprise customers. NexGen Networks is committed to delivering cost-effective, custom solutions coupled with superior industry expertise, service and support that allows for unparalleled time to market connectivity. It offers a comprehensive suite of facilities-based services including: Ethernet, SD-WAN, Global Cloud, Global Multi Cloud, Wavelength, Dark Fiber, Internet Access, Colocation and more. Its fiber optic network leverages unique rights-of-way that deliver connectivity to the major metropolitan areas in North America, Europe and the Far East. While consistently building upon its private and public IP and Ethernet expertise and evolving its capabilities to continually meet the needs of its customers, large and small, it has continued to maintain a superior standard of customer service and support.
Categories