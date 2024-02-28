New Book Release from Fireship Press: “Even if Nothing Else Is Certain”
Even if nothing else is certain... love still is.
Hell for Certain, KY, February 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ruby Foster loves her job as a Pack Horse librarian, but secretly she dreams of being a nurse. Since there are no schools for nursing in the hills of rural Kentucky in 1937, Ruby contents herself with harvesting medicinal plants, delivering her beloved library books, and dreaming. Dreaming mostly of a life that doesn’t leave her living in the past. Until one day she discovers that “past” camped out by the Hell for Certain creek. Could it really be Cole, the one who left her heartbroken so many years ago? Just when she starts to believe in her dreams and hope for love again, Cole reveals his true colors. Or is the truth she sees only another illusion?
“‘Even if Nothing Else Is Certain’ is a heartfelt story about healing, forgiveness, and the true meaning of home.” - Heather Bell Adams, author of "Maranatha Road" and "The Good Luck Stone"
About the Author
Amy Willoughby-Burle lives in Asheville, NC with her husband and four children. She teaches creative writing and works as a freelance editor when not working on her own fiction. She is also the director of Wildacres Writers Workshop.
She is the author of the novels The Lemonade Year and The Year of Thorns and Honey. Her award-winning short fiction has been published in numerous journals and in her collection, Out Across the Nowhere.
On Sale March 27, 2024
Visit her online at www.amywilloughbyburle.com
Fireship Press
P.O. BOX 68412 • Tucson, AZ 85737
520-360-6228 • fireshipinfo@gmail.com
http://www.fireshippress.com
Pages: 276 • Fiction: Historical Romance, clean & Wholesome, Small Town and Rural
Trade paperback: 978-1-61179-430-4 / $22.99
eBook: 978-1-61179431-1 / $8.99
Available through booksellers worldwide
Categories