Motown Artists "Rare Earth" Return to Metro Detroit for One Night Only
West Bloomfield, MI, January 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- World-renowned Motown recording artists Rare Earth will be performing back home in Michigan, at The Berman Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, Feb. 17. Continuing their tour, which started in July, 2023 - the first Rare Earth shows since the pandemic—the band will be performing their popular songs, “I Just Want to Celebrate,” “Get Ready,” and “Losing you,” plus other hits.
“As Rare Earth gets on the road again, I’m pleased and honored to be here with my bandmates again,” said lead vocalist and guitarist Wayne Baraks, who has rocked stages with Rare Earth going back nearly 40 years. Baraks and alumni members will be joined by some old friends from the Detroit music scene and new front man/saxophonist/flutist Rollo Michael Rollin, carrying forward the work of the legendary Gil Bridges, who tragically died of COVID in late 2021.
“It’s humbling and quite an honor to carry on the licks, riffs, and kicks of my hero, the late, great Gil Bridges,” said Rollin.
“We are going to give audiences a marvelous show,” said Rare Earth keyboardist of nearly 30 years Mike Bruner, who is excited to bring Rare Earth veterans together on stage with some iconic new faces. “Everyone in the band today, they’re all great musicians, which you are going to expect with Rare Earth. We bring a lot of charisma to the stage.”
According to Louder, "Rare Earth's music straddles genres and defies categorisation, slipping seamlessly between the two seemingly disparate worlds of classic rock and R&B.”
“As Rare Earth gets on the road again, I’m pleased and honored to be here with my bandmates again,” said lead vocalist and guitarist Wayne Baraks, who has rocked stages with Rare Earth going back nearly 40 years. Baraks and alumni members will be joined by some old friends from the Detroit music scene and new front man/saxophonist/flutist Rollo Michael Rollin, carrying forward the work of the legendary Gil Bridges, who tragically died of COVID in late 2021.
“It’s humbling and quite an honor to carry on the licks, riffs, and kicks of my hero, the late, great Gil Bridges,” said Rollin.
“We are going to give audiences a marvelous show,” said Rare Earth keyboardist of nearly 30 years Mike Bruner, who is excited to bring Rare Earth veterans together on stage with some iconic new faces. “Everyone in the band today, they’re all great musicians, which you are going to expect with Rare Earth. We bring a lot of charisma to the stage.”
According to Louder, "Rare Earth's music straddles genres and defies categorisation, slipping seamlessly between the two seemingly disparate worlds of classic rock and R&B.”
Contact
Uncaged CommunicationsContact
Tina Fleming
248-613-3898
Tina Fleming
248-613-3898
Categories