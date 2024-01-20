B.F. Raid Announces New EP "Raided Again" Featuring Re-Recorded Classics and Fresh Tracks

Boston's Final Raid (B.F. Raid) is announcing their latest EP, "Raided Again." The Malden-based heavy metal band, celebrated for their distinctive fusion of metal, punk, and psychedelic grooves, will be re-recording classics like "Victim," "Within The Wine," and "Angel" alongside new track "Hollywood With Snakes."