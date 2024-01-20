B.F. Raid Announces New EP "Raided Again" Featuring Re-Recorded Classics and Fresh Tracks
Boston's Final Raid (B.F. Raid) is announcing their latest EP, "Raided Again." The Malden-based heavy metal band, celebrated for their distinctive fusion of metal, punk, and psychedelic grooves, will be re-recording classics like "Victim," "Within The Wine," and "Angel" alongside new track "Hollywood With Snakes."
Boston, MA, January 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Boston's Final Raid (B.F. Raid), the heavy metal force hailing from Malden, Massachusetts, is gearing up for a return with their upcoming EP, "Raided Again." Renowned for their distinctive fusion of metal, punk, and psychedelic grooves, the band has solidified its place as a unique sonic powerhouse.
The EP will feature re-recordings of fan favorites "Victim" and "Angel," both of which resonated with local audiences and received substantial radio play in the 80s. B.F. Raid is set to breathe new life into these classics during their upcoming recording session.
Original lead singer Bill Kowtowski (Fidos Gone Mad, Erotika) and lead guitarist Bruce Owens (Ill Wind, Jesus Heist) have reunited for this recording project, bringing a sense of nostalgia and authenticity to the EP. Joining them are Jamie Forbes (Ill Wind, Tribal Wisdom) on drums and a newcomer to the Boston music scene, "Moose" Howard, on bass, hailing from Dallas, TX.
The EP will also include "Within The Wine," "Who Cracked the Egg," and "Joe Shmoe," showcasing the band's evolution and commitment to delivering a diverse musical experience. Adding to the mix, the band has enlisted the expertise of Tom McDonald as the engineer and co-producer for the project. With McDonald's wealth of experience and deep understanding of the band's vision, the studio sessions promise to be a fruitful collaboration capturing the raw energy and essence of B.F. Raid.
In addition to the club classics and revamped tracks, "Raided Again" will introduce a new song, "Hollywood With Snakes," expanding the band's sonic landscape.
The EP is set to be available on Spotify, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, and all other major streaming platforms, offering fans and newcomers alike a chance to experience the raw and unfiltered sound of B.F. Raid. The release date is late February 2024.
