Aareon Partner with FLS - Fast Lean Smart

The collaboration, which will also see FLS join the Aareon Connect Marketplace, brings together Aareon's expertise in comprehensive housing management solutions with FLS' cutting-edge field service management technology FLS VISITOUR.
Reading, United Kingdom, January 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- FLS - FAST LEAN SMART, Europe's technology leader for real-time field service scheduling and route optimisation is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with Aareon, the leading supplier of housing management and digital solutions for social housing providers.
Aareon customers will better navigate the dynamic landscape of the UK's housing sector with new levels of access to FLS' innovative tools to enhance operational efficiency, customer satisfaction, and overall performance.
Key highlights of the partnership include:
Seamless Integration: Aareon's Housing's robust housing management solutions will seamlessly integrate with FLS' field service management technology FLS VISITOUR, providing a unified experience for the housing sector. This approach delivers a streamlined implementation to assist customers rapidly realise their investment.
Optimised Field Operations: The partnership will deliver advanced tools for optimising field service operations. From intelligent, dynamic scheduling and embedded route optimisation to real-time in-day rescheduling, housing providers can expect a significant enhancement in their field service efficiency.
Enhanced Customer Experience: By leveraging the synergy between Aareon and FLS, housing providers will be better equipped to deliver an enhanced and responsive customer experience. The integration of technology will streamline processes and reduce service delivery times.
Future-Ready Technology: Aareon and FLS share a commitment to providing future-ready technology solutions. This partnership reflects a dedication to staying ahead of industry trends and equipping housing providers with the tools they need for long-term success.
Outcomes: Whether closing more jobs per day per field operative, lowering costs, and achieving greater tenant satisfaction scores by getting to appointments quicker, combining the power of Aareon's comprehensive Repairs and Maintenance capabilities with FLS' algorithm means schedules are automatically created with a greater opportunity for a first-time fix. Embedded route plans are designed to save fuel and CO2 emissions, with fewer miles driven per job.
Simon Spriggs, UK Partnerships Manager at FLS - FAST LEAN SMART UK said;
"FLS' customers maintain over 500,000 properties across the UK and Europe, and we are always seeking opportunities to bring our real-time technology into more providers. This year, the Tenant Satisfaction Measures, cost inflation, and skills shortages greatly increased pressures across repairs, maintenance, and damp and mould inspection. FLS VISITOUR continues to work seamlessly, in the background, to optimise field service scheduling and routing for the best result.
"Aareon can now offer FLS solutions, integrated to transform productivity and efficiency whilst giving more control and improved outcomes to providers' own customers."
Lee Burke, Chief Revenue Officer at Aareon said;
"We are thrilled to welcome a dynamic, forward-thinking company to our Aareon Connect Ecosystem. This addition will provide more choice and access to best practice solutions through our HMS, ultimately driving value for our customers."
About FLS – FAST LEAN SMART
FLS VISITOUR's ground-breaking dispatching delivers lightning-fast embedded route optimisation, which is continually updating in the background to provide the most efficient route for repairs and maintenance operatives, gas teams, voids surveyors, compliance inspectors, rent, and housing officers. FLS uses time-of-day traffic based speed profiles and geocoded mapping to plan exact routes that operatives can reliably achieve on time.
FLS continues to grow throughout the UK, working with Amey Secure Infrastructure, Your Housing Group, Axis Europe, JLA Group and HomeServe, providing best-of-breed scheduling solutions.
A recent customer satisfaction survey ranked FLS among the highest rated field force scheduling on the market with a 9.6 out of 10 rating.
For more about FLS, visit: www.fastleansmart.com/en/
