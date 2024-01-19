Author Larry Larman’s Book, "Tales of the Abnormalities," is a Riveting Memoir Recalling Encounters with the Paranormal During His Lengthy Law Enforcement Career
Recent release “Tales of the Abnormalities: Untold True Stories of Police Agencies with Paranormal Activity and Strange Oddities” from Page Publishing author Larry Larman is a thought-provoking discussion on mysterious occurrences documented around the world as well as a candid reflection on his own law enforcement-related experiences with the unexplainable.
Bowie, MD, January 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Larry Larman, a Vietnam veteran who served in both the Maryland National Capital Park Police and the Prince George’s County, Maryland Office of the Sheriff until his full retirement in 2006, has completed his new book, “Tales of the Abnormalities: Untold True Stories of Police Agencies with Paranormal Activity and Strange Oddities”: a gripping work recalling instances of unexplained and otherworldly phenomena he experienced while on the job in the state of Maryland, where he still resides with his wife.
The author writes, “‘The Tales of the Abnormalities’ are true stories I experienced over my years of exposure to paranormal and criminal activity.
“Included are two tales, one religious and the other of an arachnid. While the pastor is a sad story of despair, the spider is an abnormal addition to a nature center of tremendous size and speed and is extremely dangerous.
“Understanding these things do exist and similar events can occur, not only within Prince George's County, Maryland, but anywhere. These paranormal stories took place on historical properties with actual entities exposing themselves on a timely basis, both during the day and at night. The poltergeist story happening at the Surratt House became violent to the point of an actual assault on a female employee, forcing her to resign.
“All the events in this book are actual occurrences.”
Published by Page Publishing, Larry Larman's engrossing book is an intriguing choice for interested in law enforcement and the paranormal.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Tales of the Abnormalities: Untold True Stories of Police Agencies with Paranormal Activity and Strange Oddities" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
