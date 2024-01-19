Author Larry Larman’s Book, "Tales of the Abnormalities," is a Riveting Memoir Recalling Encounters with the Paranormal During His Lengthy Law Enforcement Career

Recent release “Tales of the Abnormalities: Untold True Stories of Police Agencies with Paranormal Activity and Strange Oddities” from Page Publishing author Larry Larman is a thought-provoking discussion on mysterious occurrences documented around the world as well as a candid reflection on his own law enforcement-related experiences with the unexplainable.