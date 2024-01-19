Author Tena K. Hunt’s New Book, "Digby’s Discoveries: The Armor of God," is an Exciting Book That Reminds Young Ones How the Power of God Can Help with Any Situation
Recent release “Digby’s Discoveries: The Armor of God” from Covenant Books author Tena K. Hunt follows a typical eight-year-old boy, Digby, as he faces new challenges around every turn during a week at camp. Fortunately, Digby discovers the Armor of God, which helps him face anything that comes his way.
York Haven, PA, January 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tena K. Hunt, a fun-loving “Grammy” from York County, PA, has completed her new book, “Digby’s Discoveries: The Armor of God”: the latest in the Digby’s Discoveries Christian children’s books. She is also the author of Digby’s “Discoveries: The Fruit of the Spirit,” published in 2022. Tena retired from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as a human resources manager after thirty-five years of service. She continues to be active through volunteer work in her community as a Make-A-Wish and New Hope ministries volunteer.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Hunt’s new book takes readers along for a fun-filled week of camp with Digby, where he learns about the armor of God, including the belt of truth, breastplate of righteousness, shoes of peace, shield of faith, helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit that can be wielded to help him face any obstacle in his path.
Hunt writes, “Uncover the mystery of what happens because of the truth-or-dare game. Find out what Digby is afraid to do, why he has a black eye, and why his hair turned green! Find out who looks like a yellow-bellied chicken, why Digby is crouching like a lion, and why there’s paint all over football-blocking shields. Learn more about what a big red dog like Clifford and a red Range Rover may have to do with a new game and why shoes are flying in the air! See how Digby reacts to these and other challenges and which pieces of camp armor he puts on along the way.”
Bible verses and a few questions related to God’s armor follow each story that are intended to serve as conversation starters and encourage discussion in the home, church, and school. It is the author’s hope that children of all ages will learn about and put on their spiritual armor in their daily, everyday lives and experience God’s protection. All the pieces have been there inside all along; they just needed to be discovered.
Readers can purchase “Digby’s Discoveries: The Armor of God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
