Author Tena K. Hunt’s New Book, "Digby’s Discoveries: The Armor of God," is an Exciting Book That Reminds Young Ones How the Power of God Can Help with Any Situation

Recent release “Digby’s Discoveries: The Armor of God” from Covenant Books author Tena K. Hunt follows a typical eight-year-old boy, Digby, as he faces new challenges around every turn during a week at camp. Fortunately, Digby discovers the Armor of God, which helps him face anything that comes his way.