Author Kimball Richards’s New Book, "The Sapphire Ring," is an Engaging Story of a Cowboy Who Sets Off Into Town in Order to Find the Perfect Ring for His Girlfriend

Recent release “The Sapphire Ring” from Covenant Books author Kimball Richards is a charming story that follows Jimmy John, a cowboy living on planet Horpen, who buys a special ring for his girlfriend. But on the way home, he spots another ring way up in a tree, and must decide whether or not it’s worth the risk to grab it.