Author Kimball Richards’s New Book, "The Sapphire Ring," is an Engaging Story of a Cowboy Who Sets Off Into Town in Order to Find the Perfect Ring for His Girlfriend
Recent release “The Sapphire Ring” from Covenant Books author Kimball Richards is a charming story that follows Jimmy John, a cowboy living on planet Horpen, who buys a special ring for his girlfriend. But on the way home, he spots another ring way up in a tree, and must decide whether or not it’s worth the risk to grab it.
Ogden, UT, January 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kimball Richards, a Utah native who loves the outdoors, wildlife, and spending time with his twenty-five nieces and nephews, has completed his new book, “The Sapphire Ring”: a captivating tale that centers around a cowboy’s search for a special ring to give to his beloved girlfriend.
“The Sapphire Ring” follows Jimmy John Jones, a cowboy living on the planet Horpen, who heads into town one day to find a friendship ring for his girlfriend, Galaxia O’Brian. But on the way home after picking out a sapphire ring, he spies another high up in a tree, and tries to climb up to reach it. However, he quickly realizes the mistake he’s made, and soon regrets chasing after this second ring.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kimball Richards’s new book is a poignant story designed to help young readers learn the importance of being content with what one has in their life. With vibrant artwork to help bring Richards’s tale to life, “The Sapphire Ring” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of all readers, inviting them back to relive this riveting story over and over again.
Readers can purchase “The Sapphire Ring” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
