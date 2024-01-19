Alexandria Lang’s New Book, "Birds of a Feather," is a Captivating Coming-of-Age Story That Captures the Hope and Naivete of a Teenage Girl Growing Up in the 1980s

Recent release “Birds of a Feather” from Newman Springs Publishing author Alexandria Lang is the story of a young girl named Lane. Growing up highly sheltered in a strict and conservative household, she doesn’t truly understand life until it hits her hard. Now penniless and alone, Lane must rely on her instincts to survive the surreal world of the 1980s.