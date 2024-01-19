Alexandria Lang’s New Book, "Birds of a Feather," is a Captivating Coming-of-Age Story That Captures the Hope and Naivete of a Teenage Girl Growing Up in the 1980s
Recent release “Birds of a Feather” from Newman Springs Publishing author Alexandria Lang is the story of a young girl named Lane. Growing up highly sheltered in a strict and conservative household, she doesn’t truly understand life until it hits her hard. Now penniless and alone, Lane must rely on her instincts to survive the surreal world of the 1980s.
Katy, TX, January 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Alexandria Lang, a gifted storyteller who draws on real life experiences, has completed her new book, “Birds of a Feather”: a gripping and potent exploration of young adulthood in a supposedly simpler time.
“Birds of a feather flock together,” writes author Alexandria Lang. “That was one of my dad’s favorite catchphrases. It wasn’t offered as sage wisdom, but an often-repeated admonishment. He was overly critical of everyone. Perhaps that is because he didn’t have any friends, or maybe that’s why he didn’t. Either way, I wouldn’t fully understand or appreciate the significance of the phrase until I became an adult.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Alexandria Lang’s nostalgic tale follows Lane as she stumbles blindly into adulthood. Lane grows up stuck in the bubble of her extremely strict and borderline abusive religious household. Naive and sheltered, she is unaware of the realities of the world around her until she has no choice but to face them.
Join Lane as she navigates coming-of-age in a time before cell phones, GPS, or the internet. With no money and no more ties to her family, Lane sets out to create a better life for herself. Raw, emotional, and oftentimes humorous, “Birds of a Feather” is an honest portrayal of growth that is sure to entertain readers.
Readers who wish to experience this expressive work can purchase “Birds of a Feather” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Birds of a feather flock together,” writes author Alexandria Lang. “That was one of my dad’s favorite catchphrases. It wasn’t offered as sage wisdom, but an often-repeated admonishment. He was overly critical of everyone. Perhaps that is because he didn’t have any friends, or maybe that’s why he didn’t. Either way, I wouldn’t fully understand or appreciate the significance of the phrase until I became an adult.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Alexandria Lang’s nostalgic tale follows Lane as she stumbles blindly into adulthood. Lane grows up stuck in the bubble of her extremely strict and borderline abusive religious household. Naive and sheltered, she is unaware of the realities of the world around her until she has no choice but to face them.
Join Lane as she navigates coming-of-age in a time before cell phones, GPS, or the internet. With no money and no more ties to her family, Lane sets out to create a better life for herself. Raw, emotional, and oftentimes humorous, “Birds of a Feather” is an honest portrayal of growth that is sure to entertain readers.
Readers who wish to experience this expressive work can purchase “Birds of a Feather” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories