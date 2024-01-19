Author Mayra Castaneda’s New Book "I Have My Eyes on You" Explores the Dark Side of Human Nature as a Woman Discovers a Rash of Murders Could be Connected to Her Stalker
Recent release “I Have My Eyes on You” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mayra Castaneda follows a young woman named Darrian who finds herself harassed by an unknown assailant just as she finds new love and begins to turn her life around. Meanwhile, young women are being abducted and murdered all over Austin, Texas, leading Darrian to suspect her stalker and these crimes could be connected.
Corpus Christi, TX, January 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mayra Castaneda, who currently resides in South Texas and holds a love of horror, suspense, and thrillers, has completed her new book, “I Have My Eyes on You”: a gripping drama that follows a recent divorceé whose new relationship leads to harassment from an unknown stranger, set against the backdrop of an ongoing mystery surrounding the serial kidnapping and murdering of young women in the city of Austin.
Castaneda writes, “Darrian Collins is recently divorced and is starting over in Austin, Texas. She has a job at a restaurant and is studying at the same time while trying to meet new people. Her older sister Danielle Collins lives in the same city, and she is pushing for her younger sister to go out on dates and be more sociable. While Darrian is living a simple and quiet life, her sister invites her out so she can hang out with the friends she regularly goes out with.
“This is where Darrian meets Danielle’s coworkers/friends. She is introduced to two young men named Timothy and Michael and a young woman named Amber. To everyone’s surprise, Michael and Darrian get along and start dating. This makes Danielle very happy knowing that her little sister is having fun and isn’t lonely once again.
“This, however, makes other people very angry, and in time, Darrian will find herself in a cat-and-mouse game. She begins to be harassed and receives strange and dark gifts from a person she doesn’t know.
“As time goes by, she starts to wonder if the person sending her things is a stranger after all. Maybe…just maybe…the danger is a lot closer than it seems. Danielle is the only person whom Darrian can trust, and together they try to keep each other safe.
“While Darrian’s quiet and peaceful life is turned upside down by this tangled web of lies, there is also a sinister and dark secret the city of Austin holds. Someone has been kidnapping and murdering young females during the night.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mayra Castaneda’s enthralling tale will leave readers on the edge of their seats as they follow Darrian’s quest to discover who her stalker could be, all while the epidemic of the brutal murders of young women grows. Could all the kidnappings and Darrian’s stalking be connected? Or is it the work of an ex-lover who holds a grudge on Darrian for trying to have a new love life? Expertly paced and full of unexpected twists, “I Have My Eyes on You” is guaranteed to leave readers spellbound right up until the shocking end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “I Have My Eyes on You” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
