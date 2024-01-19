Author Mayra Castaneda’s New Book "I Have My Eyes on You" Explores the Dark Side of Human Nature as a Woman Discovers a Rash of Murders Could be Connected to Her Stalker

Recent release “I Have My Eyes on You” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mayra Castaneda follows a young woman named Darrian who finds herself harassed by an unknown assailant just as she finds new love and begins to turn her life around. Meanwhile, young women are being abducted and murdered all over Austin, Texas, leading Darrian to suspect her stalker and these crimes could be connected.