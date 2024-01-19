Dr. Shavon Mariah’s New Book, "A Talk with Zion," Follows a Young Boy Named Zion as He Talks with a Therapist About Depression and How to Best Manage It
New York, NY, January 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dr. Shavon Mariah, a practicing licensed behavioral health social worker/psychotherapist, a board-certified human service practitioner, and a national certified anger management specialist, has completed her most recent book, “A Talk with Zion”: a poignant story of a young boy who learns all about how to cope with his depression with the help of his therapist.
Originally from San Jose, California, Dr. Shavon Mariah holds a passion for helping others and always knew she would like to be in the medical field as a child growing up. The mental health field has always interested her, and she holds a PhD in medical social work, which she completed in 2022. Dr. Shavon Mariah’s experience started in the social-work field for over a decade, where she worked and volunteered at various children’s shelters during her undergrad years. Dr. Shavon Mariah also currently conducts educational and processing groups and individual and family sessions with children and adults, as well as completing intake and follow-up assessments and discharges and establishing community resources for clients as an in-office and a field behavioral health social worker.
Dr. Mariah shares, “This book explores depression with a young African American boy named Zion who is meeting with a therapist for the first time. Walk through the stages of depression with Zion and see how he was able to overcome and learn the coping skills needed.
“‘A Talk with Zion’ was written on Thanksgiving break. I was on Southwest Airlines, flying from Austin, Texas, to Florida. We all have racing thoughts when we travel, and I decided to pull out my notes on my phone. And that was the start of ‘A Talk with Zion.’
“The name Zion comes from the word depression. Depression may be Zion’s diagnosis, but depression does not define who he is. Depression can affect your daily life, but with the right treatment plan you can overcome it.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dr. Shavon Mariah’s book was inspired by the author’s years of professional expertise, as well as her desire to provide more awareness on how depression can manifest, specifically in children, and the proven methods of treating it that can help readers of all ages cope with its effects. Heartfelt and full of vibrant artwork to help bring Dr. Mariah’s story to life, “A Talk with Zion” is the perfect tool to start important conversations about mental health, and to let readers know that they are not alone in their struggles with depression.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “A Talk with Zion” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
