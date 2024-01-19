Evelyn Owens Kelly’s New Book, "Poems That Bind," is a Delightful Assortment of Poems Aimed at Providing Hope and Comfort Throughout Life’s Darkest Moments
Florissant, MO, January 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Evelyn Owens Kelly, a retired school superintendent, has completed her most recent book, “Poems That Bind”: a collection of poems dedicated to the author’s late mother that are designed to encourage and uplift readers no matter the hardships they might be facing in life.
Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, author Evelyn Owens Kelly attended Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee, where she obtained her bachelor’s degree. The author later obtained her master’s degree from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, Illinois, and her superintendent certification from Western Illinois University in Macomb, Illinois. Evelyn met and married her husband, Clarence Kelly, and together they raised two kids, Armon and Bria Kelly. In her spare time, the author enjoys reading, cooking, and working in her flower garden.
“‘Poems That Bind’ is a collection of inspirational words that have helped me navigate the journeys in life,” writes Evelyn. “My mother used to read me her poems whenever I felt down and discouraged. I read these poems to my kids too. There are also brief writings about some of the more recent occurrences in life. I hope we can continue to find ways to uplift one another and our youth.”
Published by Fulton Books, Evelyn Owens Kelly’s book is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers from all walks of life as they experience the author’s inspirational writings that are meant to evoke a sense of calm in an unpredictable world. Thought-provoking and enlightening, Kelly weaves a beautiful collection of prose that will help readers through whatever challenges that life might throw their way, serving as a reminder that better times are right around the corner.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Poems That Bind” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, author Evelyn Owens Kelly attended Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee, where she obtained her bachelor’s degree. The author later obtained her master’s degree from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, Illinois, and her superintendent certification from Western Illinois University in Macomb, Illinois. Evelyn met and married her husband, Clarence Kelly, and together they raised two kids, Armon and Bria Kelly. In her spare time, the author enjoys reading, cooking, and working in her flower garden.
“‘Poems That Bind’ is a collection of inspirational words that have helped me navigate the journeys in life,” writes Evelyn. “My mother used to read me her poems whenever I felt down and discouraged. I read these poems to my kids too. There are also brief writings about some of the more recent occurrences in life. I hope we can continue to find ways to uplift one another and our youth.”
Published by Fulton Books, Evelyn Owens Kelly’s book is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers from all walks of life as they experience the author’s inspirational writings that are meant to evoke a sense of calm in an unpredictable world. Thought-provoking and enlightening, Kelly weaves a beautiful collection of prose that will help readers through whatever challenges that life might throw their way, serving as a reminder that better times are right around the corner.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Poems That Bind” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories