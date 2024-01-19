Maxine Lindsey Pulley’s New Book, "Chimes from the Wind of Time," Explores the Author’s Childhood Memories of How Her Family Endured Despite the Struggles They Faced
Bradford, AR, January 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Maxine Lindsey Pulley, a loving wife, mother, and great-grandmother, has completed her most recent book, “Chimes from the Wind of Time”: a gripping memoir documenting the author’s family as a child and how they managed to survive the hardships of poverty through believing in themselves and in God’s ability to see them through, all while experiencing incredible amounts of love and joy.
Raised in a small farming community, author Maxine Lindsey Pulley was the daughter of a sharecropper and was taught by her parents and grandmother at an early age to never use the word “can’t.” After living in different states and traveling around to different places, the author and her husband of fifty-five years settled on a small farm in Arkansas. They have raised three children and enjoyed much time with their eight grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren. They both have played a very active role in most of their lives in church and school, and they love spending time with family and friends, gardening, and traveling. Much of the inspiration she gets for the articles that she has written for papers and church have come while gardening.
“I wrote this book for my children and the many generations to come,” writes Pulley. “The joy and happiness as well as the struggles. Though it mostly did not seem like a struggle. Maybe they can learn something that will help them through their lives. I wrote it in love and respect of those who lived it and are gone on to another life. In honor of their memories, keeping their spirits alive in our hearts
“... This is what the ‘Chimes from the Winds of Time’ is about—memories. Love of life and all the people in it. Our love for God and his love for us, the closeness of family and friends, and the endurances of times. It is also about the history of our nation and some of the people who helped make it so great. It is about a time that was and a time we wish for again. We didn’t have much, but we had joy.
“Whoever reads this book, I hope it triggers a chime from the winds of time for you that gives you a joyous moment, makes you smile, or laugh out loud. Maybe you will call a family member or a friend and reminisce. Maybe you will learn how to avoid the hurt by remembering the joy.”
Published by Fulton Books, Maxine Lindsey Pulley’s book is not only the story of her family but a universal tale of surviving hard times through community and faith in each other and the Lord. Emotionally stirring and deeply personal, Pulley weaves an intimate self-portrait that is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers as they are transported back to a bygone era to witness just how much love and joy the author’s family had to share, despite what little they actually had.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Chimes from the Wind of Time” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
