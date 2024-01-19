Britt McCormick’s New Book, "Fryda's Freedom," Follows Three Men Who, After This Ship is Destroyed, Awaken in a Strange Land Populated by a Reptilian Civilization
Oakland, CA, January 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Britt McCormick, who has loved writing and telling stories since a young age, has completed his most recent book, “Fryda's Freedom”: a captivating fantasy adventure that follows three shipwrecked men as they find themselves in an unknown world full of mysterious creatures and a reptilian race of people who rescue them.
Born in Portland, Oregon and raised in the California Bay Area, author Britt McCormick discovered a joy in writing when he was in the fourth grade. Spending his time writing all sorts of stories and poems, McCormick experimented with different techniques and ways to tell a story. When he isn’t writing, the author likes to take his dog, Dwight, for walks at local Bay Area dog parks. Pets have been a huge part of his whole life, both helping them get adopted and adopting his own, and he hopes everybody can find some kind of pet for themselves to love and be loved by.
McCormick writes, “Giacomo only looks out for himself, ever since he was a child in his home city. Being in and out of prisons, he is no amateur at committing crimes. After going to prison for a robbery and murder, he leaves the place he’s known for years and joins a trade ship to start a new life. He joins Captain Fausto and Quartermaster Paulo as a deckhand, hoping he could make some easy money to help get him started in a new city, but he never could have expected what would happen during their journey.
“After being attacked by a monstrous deep-sea octopus, only Giacomo, Captain Fausto, and Quartermaster Paulo survive and find themselves in a new and unknown land. The three are saved by an unknown civilization of reptilian beings, the Andritan people. Paulo makes friends with an Andritan woman. She helps Paulo and Giacomo escape to their home city, only to find herself trapped in a world she didn’t understand.”
Published by Fulton Books, Britt McCormick’s book is a compelling tale that will take readers on a thrilling ride full of suspense and unexpected twists. Expertly paced, “Fryda’s Freedom” is a spellbinding journey that will have readers on the edge of their seats, right up until the shocking conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Fryda's Freedom” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
