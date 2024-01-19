Isabella Sky Shea’s New Book, "Living in Pieces," is a Collection of Poems Written by the Author While Struggling with Mental Health Issues During the Covid-19 Pandemic
Bristol, VT, January 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Isabella Sky Shea, a proud survivor of self-harm and depression, has completed her most recent book, “Living in Pieces”: a powerful and emotionally stirring series of poems that tells the true story of one teen’s journey to overcome her struggles with mental health issues during the isolation and uncertainty that the Covid-19 pandemic brought about.
“At the beginning of the pandemic, I began to struggle with my mental health,” writes Shea. “As the pandemic continued, I started to feel very secluded from the world and developed depression. Throughout my battles with depression, paired with self-harm, I found an outlet in writing poetry. Whenever I was having a hard time comprehending my thoughts or feelings, I would write a poem. There were times when I felt hopeless and wanted to give up. Every time this happened, I would fall back into my writing. The more I wrote, the more I began to understand myself. I have come a long way. I still deal with my depression, but I no longer am ashamed. I’m not defined by my struggles; they are only one step on my path of life. I want others to know that they are not alone. There are so many things to live for; people need you here.”
The author continues, “Some of the poems in the collection are personal—my thoughts, dreams, fears, and wishes. Others are meant to hold one another together, interlocking the group selected to shine. You will be able to relate to the words you read. The goal is to feel connected to me. Feel how I feel going through the days, one at a time. Consider the path that shaped you. Consider all the thoughts swirling around in my head in your head as well. I would like to believe you will walk away from ‘Living in Pieces’ with a new take on the world, a new view of what goes on around you. You do not need to feel a specific way as you read through my thoughts. Happy, sad, or hurt—all are okay. My writing is yours to read how you wish. Read what you want to.”
Published by Fulton Books, Isabella Sky Shea’s book is a deeply personal journey that will take readers through the author’s experiences with depression and isolation, and how, through reaching out to others for help, she managed to rise above it all and discover the light at the end of the tunnel. Thought-provoking and heartfelt, Shea shares her writings in order to bring hope to others facing their own mental health struggles and inspire them to find the strength to ask for help so that they too might overcome the challenges that lie ahead.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Living in Pieces” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
