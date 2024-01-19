Winifred Bell’s Newly Released “From a Daughter in Disguise to a Daughter in His Eyes” is an Encouraging Resource for Upcoming Young Women

“From a Daughter in Disguise to a Daughter in His Eyes: A Spiritual Guidebook for Young Single Women To Make the Right Choices in a World of Deceiving Voices” from Christian Faith Publishing author Winifred Bell is an open discussion of the pitfalls and stumbling blocks that can lead young women away from God’s path.