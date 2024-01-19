Winifred Bell’s Newly Released “From a Daughter in Disguise to a Daughter in His Eyes” is an Encouraging Resource for Upcoming Young Women
“From a Daughter in Disguise to a Daughter in His Eyes: A Spiritual Guidebook for Young Single Women To Make the Right Choices in a World of Deceiving Voices” from Christian Faith Publishing author Winifred Bell is an open discussion of the pitfalls and stumbling blocks that can lead young women away from God’s path.
Mobile, AL, January 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “From a Daughter in Disguise to a Daughter in His Eyes: A Spiritual Guidebook for Young Single Women To Make the Right Choices in a World of Deceiving Voices”: a potent reminder of the need to be aware and cautious of the choices we make and the guidance we follow. “From a Daughter in Disguise to a Daughter in His Eyes: A Spiritual Guidebook for Young Single Women To Make the Right Choices in a World of Deceiving Voices” is the creation of published author, Winifred Bell, who graduated from Wesleyan College with a bachelor’s degree, the University of South Alabama with a master’s degree in special education, and Birmingham Theological Seminary with a master’s degree in Christian education. She has served her hometown as a teacher in public and private schools for twenty-seven years and as a substitute teacher for twelve years.
Bell shares, “Growing up in as a young girl and transitioning into womanhood can be complicated. Satan, the Master of Disguise, known as the Deceiver, offers 24-7 young women and men wrong choices that lead to harmful and hurtful consequences. Often there is no quick fix. As they are confronted with multiple issues, making choices based on the appealing voices of Social Media, friends, and boyfriends can lead to taking dangerous risks they deeply regret. A number of teens consider their parents’ advice 'crazy' and 'old-fashion.' Insecure and unsure of what is right, many young women are looking for answers to the following questions: 'Does being a Christian involve living by a bunch of rules?' 'How can I connect with God?' 'Will God forgive and forget the bad things I’ve done?' 'Does God really care about me?' 'Does God have a thought-out plan for my life?' 'How can I feel good about my life when others don’t accept me?' 'What should I do when a guy is too friendly?' 'What are God’s sexual boundaries?' 'How can I avoid temptation?' 'How can I satisfy my need to be loved in healthy ways?' 'Is having or living with a boyfriend the answer to my loneliness?' 'Does God have a soul mate designed just for me?' 'How will I recognize him?' Many of these questions will be answered in 'From A Daughter In Disguise to a Daughter in His Eyes.' As you find answers to many of your soul-searching questions, may you find deep peace, love, and joy in becoming the daughter of God He created you to be.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Winifred Bell’s new book offers a compassionate voice to all who need to navigate the challenges of our modern world.
Consumers can purchase “From a Daughter in Disguise to a Daughter in His Eyes: A Spiritual Guidebook for Young Single Women To Make the Right Choices in a World of Deceiving Voices” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “From a Daughter in Disguise to a Daughter in His Eyes: A Spiritual Guidebook for Young Single Women To Make the Right Choices in a World of Deceiving Voices,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
