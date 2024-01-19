Elder M. J. Peoples’s Newly Released "Excuses, Excuses What’s Yours?" is a Thoughtful Discussion of Common Arguments Against Living in Faith
“Excuses, Excuses What’s Yours?: An In-Depth Look at 25 Frequently Used Excuses for Not Committing to Christ” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elder M. J. Peoples is a powerful reminder of the dangers of indifference as a variety of arguments against accepting Christ into one’s life are explored.
Tampa, FL, January 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Excuses, Excuses What’s Yours?: An In-Depth Look at 25 Frequently Used Excuses for Not Committing to Christ”: a helpful resource for personal inspiration in spreading God’s good news. “Excuses, Excuses What’s Yours?: An In-Depth Look at 25 Frequently Used Excuses for Not Committing to Christ” is the creation of published author, Elder M. J. Peoples, who earned an associate of theology degree, a bachelor of theology degree, and a master of theology degree from Florida Beacon College and Seminary in Largo, Florida.
Peoples shares, “Like 3 John 13 says, 'I have so much more I could share with you using pen and ink' (concerning excuses for not committing to Christ), but keep in mind these five propositions, Biblical points, and scriptural truths:
“1. Everybody has tried, is trying, or will try to use an excuse to justify their wrongdoings.
2. God does not accept excuses of any kind, for Roman 1:20 says, 'We are without excuse.'
3. Jeremiah 7:3 says, 'Amend your ways and your doings.'
4. John 5:39 tells us to 'search the scriptures; for in them ye think ye have eternal life.'
5. Mark 1:15 would have us 'repent, believe the gospel,' and quit making useless excuses.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elder M. J. Peoples’s new book will challenge readers in their understanding and acceptance of a faith-driven life.
