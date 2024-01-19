Abraham Philip’s Newly Released “Biblical Teachings Misunderstood and Ignored By Millions of Christians: A Contextual Study” is an Engaging Biblical Study
“Biblical Teachings Misunderstood and Ignored By Millions of Christians: A Contextual Study” from Christian Faith Publishing author Abraham Philip BLA, MA, BLibInfSc, MLibInfSc, PhD, Professor of Religion, History, and Information Science is a compelling discussion of misconceptions and fractured teachings that have led to unexpected changes within the teachings of God’s word.
La Canada Flintridge, CA, January 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Biblical Teachings Misunderstood and Ignored By Millions of Christians: A Contextual Study”: an informative study that examines over forty years of personal observation and study. “Biblical Teachings Misunderstood and Ignored By Millions of Christians: A Contextual Study” is the creation of published author, Abraham Philip BLA, MA, BLibInfSc, MLibInfSc, PhD, Professor of Religion, History, and Information Science, who has completed university degrees in religion, history, and information science. He has taught in colleges and universities in Asia, Africa, and America between 1972–2003, spanning a period of more than thirty years. He has written books and articles. This book was completed in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic with the primary focus on the mission work.
Dr. Philip and his wife, Susan, raised two sons and four grandchildren, as good, Bible-based Christians.
Dr. Philip shares, “The teachings and directions found in the Bible given by God (between 1500 BC and AD 100) are meant to remain alive and practiced by believers till the second coming of Jesus Christ.
“From my conversations with Christians in different countries and continents, it has been noticed that a large majority of Christians are culturally and traditionally tuned to biblical teachings modified from centuries. Needless to add that Satan has an active part in these changes. As a result, now we are a fractured Christianity. When religion becomes confused, the truth becomes distorted.
“Life is too busy for many to read the Bible and contextually understand it. The Holy Spirit is the real author of the Bible; we cannot negotiate with him.
“This book is divided into twelve topics. Each topic is presented and explained exactly as it is given in the Authorized King James Version (presentation not impacted by any denomination). Millions of Christians have differences of opinion on these topics, and they interpret and follow them differently against the unchanging God’s command—'I AM THE LORD I CHANGE NOT'—as seen in Ecclesiastes 3:14; Malachi 3:6; Revelation 22:18-19, besides others.
“Thy word is a lamp unto my feet and a light unto my path. Yes, the emergence and formation of the church on this earth is because of the Bible and its everlasting truth. Deuteronomy 7:9 says, 'Those who love Him and keep His commandments, God’s mercy is with them for a THOUSAND GENERATIONS.'
“Get connected with God through prayer and through reading His Holy Word regularly and contextually. It is the author’s hope and prayer that the readers of this book will be inspired by the leading of the Holy Spirit and led to a spiritual restoration.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Abraham Philip BLA, MA, BLibInfSc, MLibInfSc, PhD, Professor of Religion, History, and Information Science’s new book will bring readers a compelling argument for a return to the truths of God’s word.
Consumers can purchase “Biblical Teachings Misunderstood and Ignored By Millions of Christians: A Contextual Study” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Biblical Teachings Misunderstood and Ignored By Millions of Christians: A Contextual Study,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
