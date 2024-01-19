Abraham Philip’s Newly Released “Biblical Teachings Misunderstood and Ignored By Millions of Christians: A Contextual Study” is an Engaging Biblical Study

“Biblical Teachings Misunderstood and Ignored By Millions of Christians: A Contextual Study” from Christian Faith Publishing author Abraham Philip BLA, MA, BLibInfSc, MLibInfSc, PhD, Professor of Religion, History, and Information Science is a compelling discussion of misconceptions and fractured teachings that have led to unexpected changes within the teachings of God’s word.