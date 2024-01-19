Daniela Carlos’s Newly Released "Decisions with a Purpose" is a Compelling Resource for Taking Charge and Finding Fulfillment at All Levels
“Decisions with a Purpose: Dream big, decide wisely, and allow God to be your partner for every choice you make” from Christian Faith Publishing author Daniela Carlos is an engaging discussion of the power of choice and finding one’s purpose from a personal and spiritual level.
New York, NY, January 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Decisions with a Purpose: Dream big, decide wisely, and allow God to be your partner for every choice you make”: an empowering resource for anyone seeking growth and a fresh perspective. “Decisions with a Purpose: Dream big, decide wisely, and allow God to be your partner for every choice you make” is the creation of published author, Daniela Carlos, a holistic health coach, entrepreneur, and speaker. She is Brazilian, born and raised in Rio de Janeiro, but has been living in US for twenty-one years. Daniela lives in Charleston, South Carolina, with her husband and their two children. She is passionate about inspiring women to create a healthy and more fulfilling life.
Daniela Carlos shares, “If you want to make purposeful life decisions that will bring you health, satisfaction, joy, peace, growth, success, and certainly a lot less headaches, Coach Daniela’s book is for you!
“We’ve all made decisions in life that led to regret and disappointment. My goal is to help you understand that living a healthy life is not only based on what we eat. Our well-being is based on the decisions we make daily. A legitimately healthy life depends on a circle of daily choices that revolve around a single common good, that of obtaining a satisfying and abundant life. Our physical health and well-being does not only depend on our food choices but goes far beyond that. Every one of our daily decisions affects it, whether through our professional, financial, relationships, or spiritual choices. The way we think, how we dominate our emotions and actions—all play an important role in our health. Many decisions may seem to help us get what we want more quickly and easily but, in the long run, will bring us regret, sadness, anxiety, and bitterness. That is why we must always try to decide not by impulse, but with wisdom and preferably with God’s guidance.
“But Coach Daniela Carlos has some good news. It is possible to make better decisions in life. In Decisions with a Purpose, you will learn powerful Bible-based strategies and real-life experiences to help you make assertive choices and give you a real purpose for a lifetime.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Daniela Carlos’s new book will challenge readers to take control and find those areas that need refined in order to achieve the most fulfilling life possible.
Consumers can purchase “Decisions with a Purpose: Dream big, decide wisely, and allow God to be your partner for every choice you make” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Decisions with a Purpose: Dream big, decide wisely, and allow God to be your partner for every choice you make,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
