Patsy Long’s Newly Released "My Fruit, My Season!" is an Enjoyable Collection of Uplifting Short Stories and Poetry
“My Fruit, My Season!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Patsy Long is a warmhearted celebration of life’s journey through the ups, downs, and in-betweens in honor of all God provides.
Philadelphia, PA, January 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “My Fruit, My Season!”: an honest assessment of life’s winding road. “My Fruit, My Season!” is the creation of published author, Patsy Long.
Long shares, “God has equipped us with a map to follow and a light to illuminate our life’s journey toward victory. He encourages us to seek him first before making decisions that could alter or delay the plans he has for us. He teaches us to pray without ceasing and reminds us that evil is always present.
“Within this body of work are poems and short stories that are designed to uplift and offer hope to others who may find themselves in similar situations. They will give you a glimpse into the lives of individuals who have survived grief, abandonment, betrayal, and abuse. As you become absorbed in the issues of their hearts, you will witness the power of prayer and be encouraged.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patsy Long’s new book will bring readers a fresh perspective for overcoming life’s hurdles as an empowering message is shared.
Consumers can purchase “My Fruit, My Season!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Fruit, My Season!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
