Shirley Trench’s Newly Released “NOT EVERY MAN IS AN ALTAR CALL” is a Message of Caution and Clarity When Selecting One’s Spouse
“NOT EVERY MAN IS AN ALTAR CALL” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shirley Trench is a thoughtful examination of common pitfalls that can lead to an imbalanced marital situation.
Gainesville, FL, January 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “NOT EVERY MAN IS AN ALTAR CALL”: a blend of personal testimony and encouraging guidance for upcoming generations. “NOT EVERY MAN IS AN ALTAR CALL” is the creation of published author, Shirley Trench.
Trench shares, “All potential soulmates require communicating with the person long enough to know their true personality. And engaging in conversations prevents lifelong separation. To be compatible, a couple’s interests have to be connected with one another, which allows them to move forward in a relationship. It’s also important that they are aligned in their values. This helps them make better decisions and increase positive energy with joy and fulfillment.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shirley Trench’s new book will present readers with thoughtful guidance and thought-provoking points related to the challenges of dating in our modern world.
Consumers can purchase “NOT EVERY MAN IS AN ALTAR CALL” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “NOT EVERY MAN IS AN ALTAR CALL,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Trench shares, “All potential soulmates require communicating with the person long enough to know their true personality. And engaging in conversations prevents lifelong separation. To be compatible, a couple’s interests have to be connected with one another, which allows them to move forward in a relationship. It’s also important that they are aligned in their values. This helps them make better decisions and increase positive energy with joy and fulfillment.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shirley Trench’s new book will present readers with thoughtful guidance and thought-provoking points related to the challenges of dating in our modern world.
Consumers can purchase “NOT EVERY MAN IS AN ALTAR CALL” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “NOT EVERY MAN IS AN ALTAR CALL,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories