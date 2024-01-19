Jim Trebbien’s Newly Released "Wise Winston’s Walk" is a Collection of Helpful Guidance and Life Lessons for Upcoming Generations
“Wise Winston’s Walk” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jim Trebbien is a charming narrative that presents young readers with insightful guidance as a series of specific circumstances are explored.
Omaha, NE, January 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Wise Winston’s Walk”: a helpful resource for discussing key values and social topics. “Wise Winston’s Walk” is the creation of published author, Jim Trebbien, a retired community college dean in the culinary arts and horticultural fields. He took a “no name” program of thirty-eight students and built it into a nationally regarded program with over one thousand students.
Trebbien shares, “This book offers answers to questions that children have but might be afraid to ask. Many of the questions are questions that were asked of me and my wife by our children and grandchildren, but only through great conversation first. Kids are curious, and Winston has the answers.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jim Trebbien’s new book will help to open the door for young readers who find that certain scenarios deserve discussion but may be uncertain of how or who to ask.
Consumers can purchase “Wise Winston’s Walk” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Wise Winston’s Walk,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Trebbien shares, “This book offers answers to questions that children have but might be afraid to ask. Many of the questions are questions that were asked of me and my wife by our children and grandchildren, but only through great conversation first. Kids are curious, and Winston has the answers.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jim Trebbien’s new book will help to open the door for young readers who find that certain scenarios deserve discussion but may be uncertain of how or who to ask.
Consumers can purchase “Wise Winston’s Walk” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Wise Winston’s Walk,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories