Liam Moran’s Newly Released "Ice Meets Ice Cream" is a Charming Juvenile Fiction That Shares Fun Facts and Interactive Activities
“Ice Meets Ice Cream” from Christian Faith Publishing author Liam Moran is a delightfully unique tale that shares an entertaining interaction between a clever block of ice and a curious ice cream cone.
New York, NY, January 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Ice Meets Ice Cream”: a lighthearted reading adventure with engaging activities. “Ice Meets Ice Cream” is the creation of published author, Liam Moran, who is seven years old and is already a talented writer and artist. He has written books about bats, dinosaurs, and ants.
Ice Meets Ice Cream is his first fiction book that he has published. Liam loves animals, painting, and traveling, and he enjoys reading books and playing chess.
Liam currently lives in Tampa, Florida, with his family.
Moran shares, “When Ice and Ice Cream met for the first time, they didn’t know that they were going to experience something wonderful together. Ice drops the knowledge while Ice Cream is the student that listens with great curiosity.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Liam Moran’s new book features vibrant artwork crafted by Shazeb Khan.
Consumers can purchase “Ice Meets Ice Cream” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Ice Meets Ice Cream,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Ice Meets Ice Cream is his first fiction book that he has published. Liam loves animals, painting, and traveling, and he enjoys reading books and playing chess.
Liam currently lives in Tampa, Florida, with his family.
Moran shares, “When Ice and Ice Cream met for the first time, they didn’t know that they were going to experience something wonderful together. Ice drops the knowledge while Ice Cream is the student that listens with great curiosity.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Liam Moran’s new book features vibrant artwork crafted by Shazeb Khan.
Consumers can purchase “Ice Meets Ice Cream” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Ice Meets Ice Cream,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories