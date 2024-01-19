Riley Grandell’s Newly Released “When Believing in God Is Not Enough” is a Powerful Collection of Real-Life Miracles
“When Believing in God Is Not Enough” from Christian Faith Publishing author Riley Grandell is an empowering message of God’s hand upon our earthly walk as a series of profound experiences are examined and celebrated.
Bonita Springs, FL, January 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “When Believing in God Is Not Enough”: an emotionally and spiritually charged testament to God’s grace. “When Believing in God Is Not Enough” is the creation of published author, Riley Grandell, a dedicated husband and an ordained minister with over thirty years in the ministry. Holding a doctor of divinity degree from Faith Theological Seminary and Christian College, he has taught the truth of God’s word and a message of servant leadership at churches throughout the United States and internationally. He is also the founding pastor in 2003 of the Gulf Shore Life Center Church in Bonita Springs, Florida.
Grandell shares, “What do you do when there’s a mountain of doubt and adversity in the way and only a miracle can get you through?
“Get captivated and encouraged by sharing the lifechanging stories of real people who got their miracles, even when believing in God seemed like it was just not enough. Starting with his grandson, who was brought back to life hours after drowning, the author brings you right into the moment. Be there with Riley when the burglars shot him, left him for dead, then set fire to his home. This is a book that will show you how awesome life can be when you live in faith every day!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Riley Grandell’s new book will challenge and inspire as readers witness a series of deeply personal spiritual experiences.
Consumers can purchase “When Believing in God Is Not Enough” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “When Believing in God Is Not Enough,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
