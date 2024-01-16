Kimberly D. Brock Recognized as a P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Woman of the Month for January 2024
Fayetteville, GA, January 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kimberly D. Brock of Fayetteville, Georgia, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for January 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and great success in the IT (Information Technology) field.
About Kimberly D. Brock
Kimberly D. Brock is a technical security engineer with SMC3, a leading Less Than Truckload (LTL) and truckload data and solutions provider. She is responsible for infrastructure, security, governance, and compliance.
With more than 85 years of history supporting the complex transportation niche, SMC3 is revered for its rich expertise, operational excellence, and neutrality across the supply chain. More than 5,000 North American shippers, carriers, logistics service providers (LSPs), and freight-payment companies rely on SMC³’s sophisticated LTL base rates, content, and expert LTL and truckload bidding and planning tools to make the best business decisions, achieve higher returns on their transportation investment, and meet the dynamic demands of the market.
A valued member of P.O.W.E.R., Brock has previously been named the Woman of the Month for June 2023 and was recently showcased on the iconic billboards in Times Square for her outstanding achievements.
“I am the product of many selfless teachers, mentors, and leaders who poured into my life. They are my heroes. It’s by the mercy and grace of God I am here today,” said Brock.
Brock earned an M.S. in Information Technology from Western Governors University. She holds ITIL and CAPM certifications. She is also a John Maxwell Leadership Certified speaker, coach, and trainer.
In her spare time, Kimberly enjoys spending time with her family, teaching Sunday school, reading, and embracing personal growth.
For more information, visit: www.smc3.com
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
