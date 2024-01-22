Litterbug Alert! L. S. Rominger Rattles Environmental Minds with "The Texas Toad!" This Ribbiting Tale Follows Tex in Pursuit of Pond-Trasher Fred Fly. A Fable for All.
Manvel, TX, January 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Lawrence S. Rominger, a 20-year adopted Texan, passionate civic volunteer and family dad, has released his debut book, “The Texas Toad” on a mission to curb grime-gone-wild! This wacky and fun read follows our hero Texas Toad as he tracks down the littering Fred Fly, using any means necessary to bring the winged-bandit to justice. An awesome critter posse, Fred Fly’s nasty little friends and some other surprises are just waiting for you,
5 out of 5 stars. Barnes & Noble.com
Fun While Learning
I ordered “The Texas Toad” as a gift for my third-grade neighbor. The cover was so enticing I thought I would give it a quick “glance over.” I couldn’t put this book down! The story has bad guy vs. good guy, the war on pollution, rhyming fun, and perfect examples for teaching figurative speech. Well written and beautifully illustrated. Will definitely purchase again.
A native of North Carolina, Lawrence is a graduate of Wake Forest and North Carolina State Universities. Experience, interactions and world traveling with highly effective product development teams further stimulated his imagination. Part of this energy was directed into many innovative products that we use every day; the other part was secretly creating a closet writer and that was just waiting to come out and play. After years of supporting his boys with their band Castaway Radio, Lawrence steps out on his own literary journey with this debut critter release…with a follow-up already on the drawing boards.
Published by Fulton Books, Lawrence S. Rominger’s book contains 40 pages of captivating artwork that are sure to delight readers of all ages as they follow along on Texas Toad’s adventures. Utilizing rhyming word play and the vibrant, clever and colorful artwork from illustrator Jim Wright, an engineer and Arkansas Razorback alumni, “The Texas Toad” mixes fun with learning. Together these provide an engaging literary journey to help parents, teachers and guardians really connect with younger readers.
Readers who wish to experience the enthralling work can purchase “The Texas Toad” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble and Walmart websites, or ask for it by name at their local library.
