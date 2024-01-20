Clariti Offers Free Licenses to Non-Profit Organizations
CCE Technologies, Inc., a technology startup based in Hackensack, New Jersey, announced that it is offering lifetime free premium licenses of its flagship Clariti software to qualified US-based non-profit organizations.
Hackensack, NJ, January 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Clariti uses artificial intelligence in communication to combine emails, chats, documents, calendar events and feeds on the same topic, in rich, context-based “Conversations” to ensure team communication stays focused and organized. Clariti’s Context Intelligence continuously mines data to add more context to Conversations, automatically. Clariti’s unique machine learning algorithm identifies, collects, and makes deep connections with relevant contexts from all communication, to make work easier. Teams can navigate discussions effectively, see the full context before making decisions and increase productivity.
“At Clariti, we believe in empowering not-for-profit organizations to streamline their communication effortlessly. As a show of support for their noble causes and being mindful that paying excessive licensing fees for communication software is counter-productive to the work they do, we are offering free subscriptions of our premium licenses to qualified, registered US-based non-profit organizations. Using Clariti’s unique Context Intelligence backed by our proprietary machine learning algorithm, these companies can streamline their internal & external communication, be better organized and productive and spend more time focusing on things and causes that matter to them most,” said Vinay Wagle, V.P. Sales & Marketing at CCE Technologies, Inc.
Clariti has received rave reviews from industry analysts and has been featured in several leading publications including HostingAdvice, Futurism, Entrepreneur, VentureBeat, and PCWorld among others. It was also recognized by leading technology publisher SaaSworthy as one of the Top 20 Fastest Growing Software in Collaboration.
Clariti is securely hosted on Amazon Web Services, providing total reliability, 100% uptime and trusted security. It uses 256-bit SHA encryption for both data and communications.
About CCE Technologies:
CCE Technologies, Inc. (CCET) is a technology startup based in Hackensack, NJ with a development partner in Chennai, India. With its first workplace productivity app, Clariti (www.clariti.app), CCET aims to increase productivity, restore order, and add speed to your work.
Contact
Debankan Chattopadhyay
+1 (201) 503-1881
www.clariti.app
