Author Florence Condidorio’s New Book, "How We Grow," is a Stirring Tale of the Author’s Life and Her Family, Revealing the Struggles & Triumphs They Faced Along the Way
Recent release “How We Grow” from Page Publishing author Florence Condidorio is a poignant autobiographical account of the author’s life, beginning from her earliest memories as a child and following her as she gets married, starts an ever-growing family, and eventually moves into the world of education.
LeRoy, NY, January 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Florence Condidorio, a loving wife of seventy years, and a mother to ten children, a grandmother to twenty-three grandchildren, and nineteen great-grandchildren, has completed her new book, “How We Grow”: a fascinating memoir that follows the author as she follows her life’s journey, growing a beautiful family and building memories with them and her husband.
Author Florence Condidorio ran a state-operated day care center in her home for many years and, after her ninth child was born, she attended college and received a bachelor's degree in education for elementary children. Condidorio was contacted by the New York State School for the Blind and asked to interview for a position as dean of students at their facility. She was employed there for twenty years.
Condidorio writes, “The story starts with my earliest memories as Florence DiSalvo and continues through my teenage years. The story then turns when I am 16 and becomes the memories of Joseph and Florence Condidorio and their family to the present time. This story tells of the many experiences we encounter over these many years. We do tell when each of our 10 children are born as the story progresses. We do not tell all the experiences of the lives of our children as they have a right to their privacy and they have a right to their own stories to tell. We also use very few names of people in the story. Also please be aware that the sequence of events in the story may be a little off, as many of them happened so many years ago.”
Published by Page Publishing, Florence Condidorio’s engaging tale will take readers on an engaging ride as they follow the obstacles the author faced and how, with the help of her family and inner strength, she overcame it all while building a fulfilling life. Thought-provoking and deeply personal, Condidorio weaves an intimate self-portrait that’s sure to resonate with readers and remain with them long after its heartfelt conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “How We Grow” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
