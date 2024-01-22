Author Nathan Stevens’s New Book, "Cadabrah’s Shadows: Corduroy Rockets," is the Author’s Riveting Debut Fiction Novel
Recent release “Cadabrah’s Shadows: Corduroy Rockets” from Page Publishing author Nathan Stevens is the first enthralling installment of a thrilling trilogy.
Paso Robles, CA, January 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nathan Stevens has completed his new book, “Cadabrah’s Shadows: Corduroy Rockets”: an enthralling fiction novel that follows the story of main character Cadabrah.
Cadabrah Ahem is a character of infectious personality. She celebrates with her gather of the Grey Goose Gaggle; a coterie of formal get together spelling full evidence of Lanvin, Wang, et.al. - formal gowns and full-length elbow gloves to top-off the cheer and would-be cheer and celebrity.
She, on the other side of narcissism is low to behold the real fact that she is a healer. Renown globally; hers is a provocative secret. And her 'drain' recovery system denying evil and close friend Poe Storr vital aid and poet.
Published by Page Publishing, Nathan Stevens’s memorable tale invites readers to discover how Cadabrah’s story unfolds.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Cadabrah’s Shadows: Corduroy Rockets” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
