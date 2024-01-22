Author Tarissa Hill’s New Book, "Audi the Super Safety Baby," Follows a Young Girl Named Kelly Who Learns How to Avoid Danger While Unsupervised at Home
Recent release “Audi the Super Safety Baby” from Covenant Books author Tarissa Hill is an adorable story that centers around Kelly, a young girl who constantly finds herself in unsafe situations while by herself. Whenever faced with these situations, her friend Audi, the Super Safety Baby, helps to keep her safe through making smart decisions.
Brent, AL, January 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tarissa Hill, who lives in Alabama with her family where she values spending time with her one-year-old daughter, reading books, and working out, has completed her new book, “Audi the Super Safety Baby”: a charming tale that follows the adventures of Audi, who helps to keep Kelly safe while at home and avoid dangerous situations.
“Kelly easily gets into unsafe situations at home,” writes Hill. “She finds herself needing the assistance of her parents but never asks as she attempts to pull objects out of the toilet or even reach for toys in high places, like the countertops. Whatever actions she decides to take are not fulfilled because she is accompanied by Audi, the Super Safety Baby, who helps and guides her away from those unsafe places. Audi is always there for Kelly during her adventurous moments and gives her great advice on how to stay safe in her home.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tarissa Hill’s new book is a delightful story that parents and guardians alike can use to help teach younger readers how to be safe and avoid situations that might cause harm. With colorful artwork to help bring Hill’s tale to life, “Audi the Super Safety Baby” will capture the imaginations of readers of all ages while delivering an important lesson on staying safe.
Readers can purchase “Audi the Super Safety Baby” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
