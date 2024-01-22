Author Tarissa Hill’s New Book, "Audi the Super Safety Baby," Follows a Young Girl Named Kelly Who Learns How to Avoid Danger While Unsupervised at Home

Recent release “Audi the Super Safety Baby” from Covenant Books author Tarissa Hill is an adorable story that centers around Kelly, a young girl who constantly finds herself in unsafe situations while by herself. Whenever faced with these situations, her friend Audi, the Super Safety Baby, helps to keep her safe through making smart decisions.