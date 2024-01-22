Author Doris Willis’s New Book, "He Gives You Peace," Explores the Ways in Which God’s Peace Can Help to Improve the Lives of Those Who Open Their Hearts to It
Recent release “He Gives You Peace: A Devotional on Finding Peace In Jesus Christ” from Covenant Books author Doris Willis is a faith-based collection of daily devotionals covering Biblical verses that reveal how God’s peace can help readers grow in their faith in the Lord and his ultimate salvation.
Denton, TX, January 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Doris Willis, who currently serves as the women’s ministry director and as a Bible teacher, has completed her new book, “He Gives You Peace: A Devotional on Finding Peace In Jesus Christ”: a daily devotional designed at helping readers discover how the peace of God can impact their relationships and decisions at every step of their lives.
Author Doris Willis has served as a Christian teacher, ministry leader, workshop leader, and conference speaker. One of her greatest joys is seeing others grow deeper in fellowship with the Lord through ministering, mentoring, teaching, and developing others using the message of the Gospel, as well as guiding others to discover their spiritual gifts and engage in ministry. Doris is a native Texan and enjoys gardening, cooking, spending time with her husband of thirty-seven years and their two adult sons and their families, and being “GranGran” to her grandchildren.
“Peace is a gift,” writes Willis. “One of the most sought-after states of being is peace of mind. People spend a tremendous amount of time and resources searching for the thing that will give them peace in culture and society, which increasingly thrives on disharmony, chaos, and what seems to be unending crisis.
“But the peace we seek is not found in other people, places, or possessions. The peace we seek is found in Jesus Christ. Our Savior came to bring peace by reconciling us to the Father. He left his peace in us through the presence of the Holy Spirit. He told us how to overcome the world—by seeking peace in him.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Doris Willis’s new book will help readers open their hearts to Christ and his teachings, allowing him to influence their daily lives and lead them on the path towards salvation. Thought-provoking and poignant, Willis shares her writings in the hope that readers will recognize and seek the peace of Jesus Christ as they engage with her devotional studies.
Readers can purchase “He Gives You Peace: A Devotional on Finding Peace In Jesus Christ” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Doris Willis has served as a Christian teacher, ministry leader, workshop leader, and conference speaker. One of her greatest joys is seeing others grow deeper in fellowship with the Lord through ministering, mentoring, teaching, and developing others using the message of the Gospel, as well as guiding others to discover their spiritual gifts and engage in ministry. Doris is a native Texan and enjoys gardening, cooking, spending time with her husband of thirty-seven years and their two adult sons and their families, and being “GranGran” to her grandchildren.
“Peace is a gift,” writes Willis. “One of the most sought-after states of being is peace of mind. People spend a tremendous amount of time and resources searching for the thing that will give them peace in culture and society, which increasingly thrives on disharmony, chaos, and what seems to be unending crisis.
“But the peace we seek is not found in other people, places, or possessions. The peace we seek is found in Jesus Christ. Our Savior came to bring peace by reconciling us to the Father. He left his peace in us through the presence of the Holy Spirit. He told us how to overcome the world—by seeking peace in him.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Doris Willis’s new book will help readers open their hearts to Christ and his teachings, allowing him to influence their daily lives and lead them on the path towards salvation. Thought-provoking and poignant, Willis shares her writings in the hope that readers will recognize and seek the peace of Jesus Christ as they engage with her devotional studies.
Readers can purchase “He Gives You Peace: A Devotional on Finding Peace In Jesus Christ” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories