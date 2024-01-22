Author Doris Willis’s New Book, "He Gives You Peace," Explores the Ways in Which God’s Peace Can Help to Improve the Lives of Those Who Open Their Hearts to It

Recent release “He Gives You Peace: A Devotional on Finding Peace In Jesus Christ” from Covenant Books author Doris Willis is a faith-based collection of daily devotionals covering Biblical verses that reveal how God’s peace can help readers grow in their faith in the Lord and his ultimate salvation.