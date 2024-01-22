Jim Jackson’s New Book, "Learning How to Walk," is a Divine and Important Nonfiction Story All About the Author’s Empowering Journey with God
Recent release “Learning How to Walk” from Covenant Books author Jim Jackson is a devotional and meaningful book that dives deep into the importance of spiritual guidance from God.
New York, NY, January 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jim Jackson, a native Texan, has completed his new book, “Learning How to Walk”: a spiritual and profound look into the helpful way of being with God.
Jackson writes, “Please stay with us, Lord, and help us with our choices and let us have wisdom, knowledge, understanding, instruction, and correction. Jesus, we love You. Thank You for the King James Bible and thank You for the special efforts that are made preparing our dreams, where You tell us what to do or not to do. Thank You so much for those. Thank You for friendship, love, and affection and for all our blessings. Please let us walk with You. In Your name, we pray, amen.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jim Jackson’s new book strives to teach readers the importance of walking with God. Jackson writes about his own life’s journey and the things that have helped him. Beside pictures of his life and excerpts from the Bible are stories about walking with God and letting God lead.
Jackson takes readers through his life and recounts the times that God has been there for him. He walks readers through various points of his life and shows just how influential God can be. The stories within these pages are meant to show readers that God is always there.
Readers can purchase “Learning How to Walk” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Jackson writes, “Please stay with us, Lord, and help us with our choices and let us have wisdom, knowledge, understanding, instruction, and correction. Jesus, we love You. Thank You for the King James Bible and thank You for the special efforts that are made preparing our dreams, where You tell us what to do or not to do. Thank You so much for those. Thank You for friendship, love, and affection and for all our blessings. Please let us walk with You. In Your name, we pray, amen.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jim Jackson’s new book strives to teach readers the importance of walking with God. Jackson writes about his own life’s journey and the things that have helped him. Beside pictures of his life and excerpts from the Bible are stories about walking with God and letting God lead.
Jackson takes readers through his life and recounts the times that God has been there for him. He walks readers through various points of his life and shows just how influential God can be. The stories within these pages are meant to show readers that God is always there.
Readers can purchase “Learning How to Walk” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories