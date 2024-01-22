Author Allison Lords’s New Book, "Dagon’s Bride," is a Captivating Fantasy Novel That Plunges Readers Into the Depths of the Sea About Dagon’s Quest to Find a Mate
Recent release “Dagon’s Bride” from Newman Springs Publishing author Allison Lords is a spellbinding fantasy novel that follows the ancient fish god Dagon on a quest for a mate and the gorgeous woman he finds.
New York, NY, January 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Allison Lords, an avid reader of mystery and science fiction novels, has completed her new book, “Dagon’s Bride”: an intriguing fantasy novel that follows Dagon as he meets Felice, who is terrified of the ocean.
How will Felice handle it when Dagon has her transformed into a mermaid to become his bride and Queen of the sea and live with him for all eternity?
Once Felice is transformed and now living in the ocean, she is frightened by the series of events that have occurred. Dagon proposes to her with an elaborate aquatic ring fit for a Queen and Felice reluctantly accepts. Dagon introduces Felice to numerous aquatic creatures that she knew from mythology and others are entirely different breeds that have been around for eons.
Being in the ocean, Felice feels a mixture of emotions. First, she feels fear that she will be wed to the grotesque fish god and be surrounded by hideous aquatic mutations except for the mermaids, who are all anxiously awaiting to meet her upon her arrival beneath the sea. Second, she feels somewhat delight at seeing things that human eyes are not allowed to see, but that is only a small part of her. Felice very desperately wants to become human again, but Dagon wants to keep her in the ocean for the rest of her existence. Will she make it out?
Author Allison Lords’s fascination with mermaids inspired her novel. She likes listening to 80s music and when she is not busy writing, she loves to cook, jog, and watch thriller movies.
Lords writes, “It swam beneath depths that no human had ever discovered. A century here and there it would breach its watery veil looking to make additions to its kind. It glided through the water as effortlessly as a bird would through the air mesmerized at the aquatic creatures he had created. For he was their master and creator of all life in the marine world. But there was a specific type of species that he favored among all: The Mermaids.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Allison Lords’s unforgettable tale invites readers to discover how Dagon and Felice’s story unfolds.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Dagon’s Bride” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
