Author Allison Lords’s New Book, "Dagon’s Bride," is a Captivating Fantasy Novel That Plunges Readers Into the Depths of the Sea About Dagon’s Quest to Find a Mate

Recent release “Dagon’s Bride” from Newman Springs Publishing author Allison Lords is a spellbinding fantasy novel that follows the ancient fish god Dagon on a quest for a mate and the gorgeous woman he finds.