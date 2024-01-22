Author Samantha Wymer’s New Book, "The Vampire Court: The Beginning," is an Exciting Novel That Follows an Ancient Vampire Who Encounters True Love
Recent release “The Vampire Court: The Beginning” from Newman Springs Publishing author Samantha Wymer introduces Jake Matthews, who has walked this earth for nearly five hundred years, lurking in the shadows, struggling between his inner loneliness and the past that forever haunts him.
New York, NY, January 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Samantha Wymer has completed her new book, “The Vampire Court: The Beginning”: a compelling and intriguing vampire novel that follows Jake Matthews.
With his last dying breath as a human, he vowed justice for what he lost. With no answers or leads to uphold that vow he swore to keep, he is torn between the side of good and the side of evil. One day, all that changes.
She comes to him without a name to go with her beautiful face, hanging in the balance between life and death. Jake must do everything possible to save her life. She is the one he’s been waiting for to put an end to his torment and seek justice for his human family.
What is she? She’s more than human, that much Jake knows.
The closer he gets to her, the closer this undeniable connection draws him to her. The endless pain that he’s felt for so long becomes lesser and lesser, and he starts to feel life pouring inside himself again. His request for justice becomes less important as his feelings for her grow.
Her life and the fate of the world rest solely in his hands.
Author Samantha Wymer is a loving, passionate, and devoted caregiver during the day. In the evening, she is a wife and mother to her amazing family. In her spare time, she researches different arts and cultures around the world from ancient civilizations to modern-day societies. The message of her book, “The Vampire Court,” is to encourage readers to keep an open mind about the ancient traditions of their ancestors and keep their history and cultures alive in their everyday lives so that past knowledge will stay preserved for future generations to come.
Wymer writes, “’Why didn’t I just get on that plane?’ This very question has plagued Jake Matthews every thought for many weeks now. The moment he reaches the top of the airstairs to board his flight for his very much-needed vacation to Vienna, Italy, his cell phone rings. A normal person would’ve hit the ignore button, but instead, he answers the phone like a damn fool. Honestly, that phone call is one he’s been waiting a long time to receive. His maker has personally called him to report that a human female survived a gruesome attack by a vampire right in New York City.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Samantha Wymer’s epic tale takes readers along for Jake’s journey.
Readers who wish to experience this memorable work can purchase “The Vampire Court: The Beginning” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
